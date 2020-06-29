Romanian subsidiary of Bulgarian insurer faces new insolvency claims

A group of car repair shops operated by major car importers in Romania asked in court the insolvency of Euroins Romania, the local subsidiary of the Bulgarian insurer Euroins, according to Economica.net.

Euroins Romania just managed to settle last year a similar request filed by MHS Truck Service, the services company of German commercial vehicles importer MAN Romania - which is among the group of companies that now ask Euroins Romania's insolvency.

Romanian insurers frequently face insolvency lawsuits launched by small-sized car repair shops that use this last-resort instrument to recover their money. But this time, the size of the companies that filed the insolvency request point to more relevant problems.

According to unofficial sources, the amounts asked by each creditor are not very large, ranging between tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of euros.

Cumulatively, the total claims don't exceed EUR 1 million. Compared to the size of the Euroins, this would mean the sales of mandatory car insurance RCA for one day, during a good period.

(Photo: Pixabay)

