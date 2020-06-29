Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 08:31
Business
Romanian subsidiary of Bulgarian insurer faces new insolvency claims
29 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A group of car repair shops operated by major car importers in Romania asked in court the insolvency of Euroins Romania, the local subsidiary of the Bulgarian insurer Euroins, according to Economica.net.

Euroins Romania just managed to settle last year a similar request filed by MHS Truck Service, the services company of German commercial vehicles importer MAN Romania - which is among the group of companies that now ask Euroins Romania's insolvency.

Romanian insurers frequently face insolvency lawsuits launched by small-sized car repair shops that use this last-resort instrument to recover their money. But this time, the size of the companies that filed the insolvency request point to more relevant problems.

According to unofficial sources, the amounts asked by each creditor are not very large, ranging between tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of euros.

Cumulatively, the total claims don't exceed EUR 1 million. Compared to the size of the Euroins, this would mean the sales of mandatory car insurance RCA for one day, during a good period.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 08:31
Business
Romanian subsidiary of Bulgarian insurer faces new insolvency claims
29 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A group of car repair shops operated by major car importers in Romania asked in court the insolvency of Euroins Romania, the local subsidiary of the Bulgarian insurer Euroins, according to Economica.net.

Euroins Romania just managed to settle last year a similar request filed by MHS Truck Service, the services company of German commercial vehicles importer MAN Romania - which is among the group of companies that now ask Euroins Romania's insolvency.

Romanian insurers frequently face insolvency lawsuits launched by small-sized car repair shops that use this last-resort instrument to recover their money. But this time, the size of the companies that filed the insolvency request point to more relevant problems.

According to unofficial sources, the amounts asked by each creditor are not very large, ranging between tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of euros.

Cumulatively, the total claims don't exceed EUR 1 million. Compared to the size of the Euroins, this would mean the sales of mandatory car insurance RCA for one day, during a good period.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO