One year before EP elections, Romanians’ trust in the EU goes up

A total of 59% of the Romanian citizens surveyed in an April Eurobarometer think that the country’s membership in the European Union is a good thing. This is up 11% since the last Eurobarometer on the topic, carried out in September – October 2017, and almost on par with the EU 28 average of 60%.

The Eurobarometer survey, published one year ahead of the European Parliament elections in May 2019, shows a continuous increase in the citizens’ support for the EU. Over two-thirds of respondents (67%) are convinced that their country benefits from being a member of the EU. This is the highest score ever measured since 1983. Also for the first time, a majority of respondents (48%) believes their voice counts in the EU.

At the same time, the Romanians are optimistic about the future of the EU, with 52% saying that things are going in the right direction in the European Union, above the EU average of 32%. A total of 43% of the Romanian respondents believe that their voice counts in the EU, alongside 48% of the Europeans who declared the same.

Furthermore, 55% of the Romanians surveyed said it was highly important for them to vote in the European Parliament elections, more than the EU average of 49%.

When it came to the process of electing the president of the European Parliament depending on the results of the EP elections, 55% of the Romanians totally agreed that “it only makes sense if it’s accompanied by a real debate about European issues and the future of the EU,” 61% totally agreed that “it brings more transparency to the process of electing the president of the European Commission,” and 64% totally agreed that “it represents a significant progress for democracy within the EU.”

From among the themes that should be discussed as a matter of priority during the electoral campaign for the next EP elections, economy and growth was a top interest for Romanians (52%), followed by combating youth unemployment at 48%, on par with the EU average, promoting human rights and democracy (38%), the social protection of EU citizens and consumer protection and food safety, both at 37%.

The “Democracy on the Move – European Elections: One Year to Go” Eurobarometer was carried out between April 11th and April 22nd of this year. A total of 27,601 face-to-face interviews were carried out in the EU, and 1,038 in Romania.

