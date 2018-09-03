Romania’s Govt. signs EUR 600 mln contract for water infrastructure in six counties

Romania’s EU funds minister Rovan Plumb signed a contract worth almost EUR 600 million for developing drinking water infrastructure in six counties.

The contract will finance works for the rehabilitation and extension of water networks in Constanta, Ialomita, Calarasi, Dambovita, Brasov and Ilfov. The program will be implemented through 50 work contracts and four services contracts, local News.ro reported.

The EU funds minister and prime minister Viorica Dancila also participated at the inauguration of a water treatment plant in Constanta, also made with EU funds. PM Viorica Dancila said on this occasion that her cabinet aimed to reach a EU funds absorption rate of 25% by the end of this year. The absorption rate was 19% in June.

