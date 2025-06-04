Macro

European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission is expected to grant Romania additional time to present and implement a fiscal corrective package before considering punitive measures such as suspending disbursements under the EU’s Resilience Facility and cohesion policy funds, Bloomberg reported on June 2, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Romania is under pressure to reduce its fiscal deficit, which reached 9.3% of GDP in 2024 on an ESA basis - making it the largest budget gap among EU member states. 

The country is required to compress the deficit by around 2% of GDP as part of its commitment under a seven-year fiscal consolidation plan agreed with the Commission in October 2023. The annual targets may also need to be revised as the starting point (2024 budget deficit) turned out to be wider than projected last October.

The Commission is set to release progress reports for all member states under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) on June 4. However, Romania failed to submit its updated fiscal plan by the end-March deadline amid prolonged political instability.

The expected reprieve follows Romania’s emergence from a political crisis that culminated on May 18 with the election of pro-European candidate Nicușor Dan as president. 

An expert group appointed by president Dan is currently drafting a fiscal package that would combine spending cuts with potential tax increases to raise revenues. While drafting the budgetary plan remains a top priority, forming the ruling coalition remains an equally challenging task, as the Social Democratic Party (PSD, the largest parliamentary party) appears undecided and still confused following its loss in the presidential elections.

“I hope we’ll have a correct approach from the commission and receive a waiver of a few weeks to present the measures that we’re currently working on,” interim finance minister Barna Tanczos told reporters in Bucharest on June 2.

The fiscal plan is also a milestone under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), meaning that its timely submission is critical for unlocking future EU funding. A revision of the agreed annual deficit targets may also be necessary, given that Romania’s 2024 fiscal gap was wider than projected at the time of the original agreement.

President Dan has identified fiscal stabilisation as a top priority. Addressing Romania’s budget is his “number one priority as head of state,” he stated after the election.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission is expected to grant Romania additional time to present and implement a fiscal corrective package before considering punitive measures such as suspending disbursements under the EU’s Resilience Facility and cohesion policy funds, Bloomberg reported on June 2, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Romania is under pressure to reduce its fiscal deficit, which reached 9.3% of GDP in 2024 on an ESA basis - making it the largest budget gap among EU member states. 

The country is required to compress the deficit by around 2% of GDP as part of its commitment under a seven-year fiscal consolidation plan agreed with the Commission in October 2023. The annual targets may also need to be revised as the starting point (2024 budget deficit) turned out to be wider than projected last October.

The Commission is set to release progress reports for all member states under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) on June 4. However, Romania failed to submit its updated fiscal plan by the end-March deadline amid prolonged political instability.

The expected reprieve follows Romania’s emergence from a political crisis that culminated on May 18 with the election of pro-European candidate Nicușor Dan as president. 

An expert group appointed by president Dan is currently drafting a fiscal package that would combine spending cuts with potential tax increases to raise revenues. While drafting the budgetary plan remains a top priority, forming the ruling coalition remains an equally challenging task, as the Social Democratic Party (PSD, the largest parliamentary party) appears undecided and still confused following its loss in the presidential elections.

“I hope we’ll have a correct approach from the commission and receive a waiver of a few weeks to present the measures that we’re currently working on,” interim finance minister Barna Tanczos told reporters in Bucharest on June 2.

The fiscal plan is also a milestone under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), meaning that its timely submission is critical for unlocking future EU funding. A revision of the agreed annual deficit targets may also be necessary, given that Romania’s 2024 fiscal gap was wider than projected at the time of the original agreement.

President Dan has identified fiscal stabilisation as a top priority. Addressing Romania’s budget is his “number one priority as head of state,” he stated after the election.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cineberg Ug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan
04 June 2025
Society
European experts join Romania’s response to Praid Salt Mine flooding amid safety and environmental concerns
03 June 2025
Politics
Update: Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania