Erste study shows Romanians turned more inclined to save

Almost half (47%) of Romanians have curtailed their spending during the last year due to the increase in prices, and a quarter set aside money for education and professional training, according to the "Money Matters" study carried out annually by Erste Group.

Research data reveals that 77% of respondents are currently saving money for potential emergencies and unforeseen expenses, while 74% are saving to have a cash buffer for themselves or their family, both ratios being 8 percentage points higher compared to last year, Agerpres reported.

The study data also highlighted the fact that Romanians save, on average, RON 351 per month, RON 42 more than in 2021. Only 33% put money aside for old age.

Approximately 64% of Romanians declare that they have been affected by inflation, and 38% believe their financial situation has deteriorated in the last year, twice as much as in 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andyfoto/Dreamstime.com)