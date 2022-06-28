We're inviting our readers to share their stories and tell the world what Romania means to them. Eric Melchor, a Texas expat living in Bucharest with his Romanian wife and their two kids, has decided to join our campaign and fill in the questionnaire here . Below is his Romanian story.

Born in Houston, Texas, Eric Melchor first traveled to Romania 12 years ago for a work assignment. During the one year spent here, he discovered the country a bit and fell in love with a Romanian woman. The couple stayed in touch even after Eric moved back to Houston and eventually moved together in the US and got married. Ten years and two children later, they decided to move to Bucharest for mainly one big reason: safety.

"We came here because we wanted to get away from the gun violence in the States (anyone over the age of 18 can carry a gun in Texas)," Eric told Romania-insider.com.

Today, both Eric Melchor and his wife work remote for companies based abroad. Plus, Eric hosts a fun podcast where he interviews European startup founders.

As for his life in Bucharest, Eric says he likes the city's proximity to the mountains and seaside, the cost of living, and, of course, the safe feeling one has knowing individuals can't carry guns in Romania. On the other hand, he is not so happy with the way people drive.



What is your name, and where are you from, originally?

Eric Melchor - Houston, Texas.

How long have you been in Romania, and what brought you here? What is your main activity here?

Almost two years. My wife is Romanian. We came here because we wanted to get away from the gun violence in the States (anyone over the age of 18 can carry a gun in Texas).

Both me and my wife work remote for companies based in the Netherlands and Australia. I also host a fun podcast where I interview European startup founders and have featured many Romanian startups.

Please describe your first encounter with Romania.

In 2010. I did a one year assignment at a media company - Initiative. I worked alongside 4 other expats from the UK.

Being so far from home (Houston), things were naturally difficult at first. I missed the American breakfast and things like peanut butter and tacos. These things were replaced with covrigi and shawarmas.

Because I had traveled to many different countries and had lived in NYC, I was able to adapt and had a great time. At that time, the expat community was awesome as I had the chance to do adventurous things like mountain biking in Transylvania or trips to Bulgaria. I also got to make some friends here and fell in love with a beautiful Romanian woman who eventually became my wife. Since I had to move back to Houston, I didn't think we'd remain together. But through romantic gestures, technology, and trips back to Europe to see her, we made it possible, and she eventually moved to Houston. Ten years and two kids later, we decided to move to Bucharest, and so far, it's been a great decision.

What was your main challenge when arriving in Romania? How did you overcome it?

Finding work. I created an SRL company and was able to find some contract work. Eventually, I began working full time for an Australian company.

The other challenge was meeting people. So, I launched a podcast where I interview European startup founders. For my first season, I interviewed Romanian startup founders. This has led to many new friendships [smiles].

You can see some of the Romanian entrepreneurs I had on the show at Innovatorscanlaugh.com.

What has Romania brought to your life?

My wife and family. A sense of safety (no mass shootings here). More pleasant vacations with the proximity to the rest of Europe.

How has Romania changed since you first arrived?

I first lived in Bucharest 12 years ago for one year. Since then, noticeably are the absence of street dogs and lots of new real estate development (high rises). Also, there are a lot more foreigners. It wasn't common to see Asians 12 years ago in the street, but now I see many of them.

What are the three things you like most about Romania and why?

-the proximity to the mountains and seaside (can do weekend getaways)

-cost of living (can save more here compared to the States or Western Europe)

-guns are prohibited (very safe here, main reason we left Texas)

What don't you like in Romania?

The complete disregard for other drivers. Drivers here are selfish. Cutting in front of other drivers or turning from the wrong lane while messing everything up for other drivers seems to be the norm.

What is your favorite place in Romania, and why?

Where I live (in Floreasca - e.n. a neighbourhood of Bucharest). I can walk my son to school, there is a beautiful park around the corner where my kids play and ride their bikes, there are restaurants within walking distance, and I can walk to a co-share space I work at.

What is your favorite Romanian food?

Papanasi (Romanian donuts).

