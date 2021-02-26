Romanian investment fund Equiliant Capital announces its first deal

Equiliant Capital, the investment fund launched by the Paval brothers - the owners of the highly successful Romanian DIY chain Dedeman - announced its first investment. The fund bought a minority stake in the Victoria dental clinic in Bucharest.

The investment fund, which targets small and medium companies in Romania, was launched in mid-2019 with an initial capital of EUR 50 million.

"We are delighted to have persuaded Equiliant to join us in developing the concept of the Victoria clinics nationwide as we envisioned it, for the benefit of our current and future patients," said Daniel Dragomir, general manager and founder of Victoria Clinics, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We believe that technology must make dental services more accessible, but this goal can only be achieved with a very efficient and well-controlled operational model. That's why we like to believe that we can help democratize access to high-quality dental services," Daniel Dragomir added.

Local law firm NNDKP assisted Victoria Clinic in this transaction.

Equiliant Capital was assisted by SCA Pacuraru, Iliescu, Mazareanu, as legal consultant and TaxHouse as fiscal consultant.

