Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romanian investment fund Equiliant Capital announces its first deal

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Equiliant Capital, the investment fund launched by the Paval brothers - the owners of the highly successful Romanian DIY chain Dedeman - announced its first investment. The fund bought a minority stake in the Victoria dental clinic in Bucharest.

The investment fund, which targets small and medium companies in Romania, was launched in mid-2019 with an initial capital of EUR 50 million.

"We are delighted to have persuaded Equiliant to join us in developing the concept of the Victoria clinics nationwide as we envisioned it, for the benefit of our current and future patients," said Daniel Dragomir, general manager and founder of Victoria Clinics, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We believe that technology must make dental services more accessible, but this goal can only be achieved with a very efficient and well-controlled operational model. That's why we like to believe that we can help democratize access to high-quality dental services," Daniel Dragomir added.

Local law firm NNDKP assisted Victoria Clinic in this transaction.

Equiliant Capital was assisted by SCA Pacuraru, Iliescu, Mazareanu, as legal consultant and TaxHouse as fiscal consultant.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romanian investment fund Equiliant Capital announces its first deal

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Equiliant Capital, the investment fund launched by the Paval brothers - the owners of the highly successful Romanian DIY chain Dedeman - announced its first investment. The fund bought a minority stake in the Victoria dental clinic in Bucharest.

The investment fund, which targets small and medium companies in Romania, was launched in mid-2019 with an initial capital of EUR 50 million.

"We are delighted to have persuaded Equiliant to join us in developing the concept of the Victoria clinics nationwide as we envisioned it, for the benefit of our current and future patients," said Daniel Dragomir, general manager and founder of Victoria Clinics, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We believe that technology must make dental services more accessible, but this goal can only be achieved with a very efficient and well-controlled operational model. That's why we like to believe that we can help democratize access to high-quality dental services," Daniel Dragomir added.

Local law firm NNDKP assisted Victoria Clinic in this transaction.

Equiliant Capital was assisted by SCA Pacuraru, Iliescu, Mazareanu, as legal consultant and TaxHouse as fiscal consultant.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)