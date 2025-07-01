EPPO investigates EUR 54 mln Sibiu airport project, targets possible tender fraud

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Cluj-Napoca carried out multiple searches on Tuesday, July 1, at the Sibiu International Airport and the Sibiu County Council as part of an investigation into suspected fraud involving a EUR 54 million EU-funded infrastructure project. A total of 24 locations were searched across Bucharest, Brașov, and Sibiu county, including the offices of six companies and the homes of several individuals.

The probe targets potential irregularities in the tender process for the airport’s modernization project, which was largely financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014–2020.

“On the radar of the EPPO are potential irregularities in the tender procedure and a possible conflict of interest. Based on the preliminary findings, during the drafting of the feasibility study, highly specific conditions were established, potentially limiting the ability of other economic operators to submit bids. This culminated in the awarding of the contract to the sole bidder, who is also suspected of having made inaccurate statements about its ability to meet the stipulated requirements,” reads the press release.

The Sibiu International Airport said on Tuesday that its operational activity was not affected by the searches conducted by EPPO representatives.

“On Tuesday, procedural activities took place at the headquarters of Sibiu International Airport, carried out by Romanian Police representatives under a delegation from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), Cluj-Napoca Territorial Office, as part of an investigation concerning a project with European funding. Sibiu International Airport is fully cooperating with the competent authorities and is providing all requested information, in a spirit of transparency and respect for the law. The airport’s operational activity is not affected – all flights and services are running as scheduled,” the airport said in a statement sent to Agerpres.

The statement also reaffirmed the airport’s commitment to legal compliance and the proper use of public and European funds.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages, and no charges have yet been filed. All individuals involved are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The EPPO, based in Luxembourg, is responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes that affect the EU’s financial interests.

(Photo source: Ovidiu Dugulan/Dreamstime.com)