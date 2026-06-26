EPPO files indictment against heads of Romanian association for Erasmus+ fraud

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced on Wednesday, June 24, that it had filed an indictment against the president and the vice-president of a Romanian association, following an investigation into six Erasmus+ projects.

The body led by Romanian prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi noted that the defendants submitted false documentation to divert funds that were meant for cross-border mobility and education of youths.

According to the investigation, some projects were only partially implemented, while others were not implemented at all. In some cases, project costs were inflated through false declarations.

If found guilty, the two individuals may face between two and seven years in prison. However, the association, acting through an appointed representative, has entered into a plea agreement, subject to approval by the court. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties have agreed to a financial penalty and the publication of the court’s decision as an additional sanction.

Earlier in this investigation, the EPPO seized assets, including real estate, a vehicle, and bank accounts, to compensate for the damage, amounting to EUR 111,342 (approximately RON 541,000).

All persons concerned are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in the competent Romanian courts of law, according to the EPPO press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

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