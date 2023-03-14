EPPO Bucharest investigates EU funds fraud related to EUR 1 mln IT project

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Bucharest is investigating a case of fraud with EU funds related to a EUR 1 million project concerning the acquisition of IT equipment and software.

EPPO said three suspects were caught in the act last Thursday, March 9, when receiving around EUR 70,000 (RON 350,000) in cash as part of the profit of their supposed fraud. On that same date, ten house searches were conducted in five counties of Romania to gather more evidence about the three suspects and their respective companies.

The suspects are believed to have fraudulently obtained a contract for a EUR 1 million project concerning the acquisition of IT equipment and software under the EU’s Regional Operational Programme 2014-2020, partly funded by the European Structural and Investment Funds.

“The project beneficiary is accused of having used false documents – issued by companies controlled by its representatives – in order to obtain the financing and project implementation based on inflated equipment costs, thereby acquiring sums of money that ensured both the co-financing of the project and personal profits,” reads the EPPO press release.

The two main defendants were detained on March 10 and later placed under 30-day judicial control following a court ruling. The EPPO said its prosecutors contested this decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, requesting the preventive arrest of the defendants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)