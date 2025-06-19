EP endorses Romanian proposal to extend Resilience Facility amid implementation delays

The European Parliament voted on June 18 in favor of a resolution to prolong the funding period of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM), supporting a Romanian-led initiative to ensure that ongoing investment projects under the national recovery plans can be completed. The final decision, however, rests with the European Commission.

The report, co-authored by Romanian Members of the European Parliament Siegfried Mureșan of the European People’s Party (EPP) and Victor Negrescu of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), received 431 votes in favour out of 656 cast in the plenary session. The resolution calls for flexibility in the current framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRPs) across member states, citing significant delays in implementation.

According to the authors, only 30% of milestones and reforms have been completed to date, while many investment projects are underway but at risk of not being finalized before the current deadline of August 31, 2026.

A key point raised in the report is the need for a clearer and more proportional link between investment funding and structural reforms.

“What I mean is that the financing of a hospital should not be at risk because a government does not implement a pension reform or a tax reform,” Mureșan said during the debate. “Linking investments and reforms is a good idea, but it must be proportionate, transparent, and in the same area. That has not happened.”

Although the resolution reflects growing concern in the European Parliament over the feasibility of completing all planned reforms and investments within the existing timeframe, it holds only political value and does not compel legislative change.

Amending the current conditions of the RRM would require the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states, a process considered highly difficult. Several governments have already indicated their opposition to extending the implementation deadline or revising national recovery plans.

The current deadline of August 31, 2026, remains in effect, and the European Commission has yet to announce its position on the proposal.

(Photo: Symbiot/ Dreamstime)

