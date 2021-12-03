Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:18
Business

E.ON’s Romanian electricity distribution subsidiary to invest EUR 223 mln in 2020-2023

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON Romania Group, has invested over RON 2.9 billion (EUR 682 million) since 2005 in modernizing the electricity distribution system in the six counties where it operates (Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, and Vaslui).

The company pledged to continue investing substantial amounts. In 2020-2023, the company's investment budget is EUR 225 mln.

Delgaz Grid will focus on further implementing SCADA and automation of the distribution system, SMART metering, modernizing overhead networks and substations, transformer replacements, and connecting new consumers to the grid. Smart metering is a key target for the company.

At the end of 2020, about 327,000 smart meters were already installed at customers in over 750 villages in Moldova through successive investment programs.

Most units were installed in Bacau and Neamt counties, where about 64% and 44% of customers, respectively, benefit from smart metering. For the period 2021-2028, the company's goal is to install another 387,000 smart meters.

This means that over 700,000 customers, representing 45% of the total customers connected to the company's electricity network, will have smart meters installed by the end of 2028.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:18
Business

E.ON’s Romanian electricity distribution subsidiary to invest EUR 223 mln in 2020-2023

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON Romania Group, has invested over RON 2.9 billion (EUR 682 million) since 2005 in modernizing the electricity distribution system in the six counties where it operates (Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, and Vaslui).

The company pledged to continue investing substantial amounts. In 2020-2023, the company's investment budget is EUR 225 mln.

Delgaz Grid will focus on further implementing SCADA and automation of the distribution system, SMART metering, modernizing overhead networks and substations, transformer replacements, and connecting new consumers to the grid. Smart metering is a key target for the company.

At the end of 2020, about 327,000 smart meters were already installed at customers in over 750 villages in Moldova through successive investment programs.

Most units were installed in Bacau and Neamt counties, where about 64% and 44% of customers, respectively, benefit from smart metering. For the period 2021-2028, the company's goal is to install another 387,000 smart meters.

This means that over 700,000 customers, representing 45% of the total customers connected to the company's electricity network, will have smart meters installed by the end of 2028.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case