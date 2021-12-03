E.ON’s Romanian electricity distribution subsidiary to invest EUR 223 mln in 2020-2023

Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON Romania Group, has invested over RON 2.9 billion (EUR 682 million) since 2005 in modernizing the electricity distribution system in the six counties where it operates (Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, and Vaslui).

The company pledged to continue investing substantial amounts. In 2020-2023, the company's investment budget is EUR 225 mln.

Delgaz Grid will focus on further implementing SCADA and automation of the distribution system, SMART metering, modernizing overhead networks and substations, transformer replacements, and connecting new consumers to the grid. Smart metering is a key target for the company.

At the end of 2020, about 327,000 smart meters were already installed at customers in over 750 villages in Moldova through successive investment programs.

Most units were installed in Bacau and Neamt counties, where about 64% and 44% of customers, respectively, benefit from smart metering. For the period 2021-2028, the company's goal is to install another 387,000 smart meters.

This means that over 700,000 customers, representing 45% of the total customers connected to the company's electricity network, will have smart meters installed by the end of 2028.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]