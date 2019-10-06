E.ON seeks 300 IT engineers for its software center in Iasi

E.ON Software Development (ESD), part of the German utility group E.ON, wants to increase its team in Romania from 100 to 400 people in the next two years. The company provides IT solutions to E.ON companies in 13 countries.

To support medium and long-term plans, the company relocated its offices to the MCM Center Office building in the center of Iaşi.

E.ON Software Development was set up in 2017 to develop strategic projects for the E.ON group, and support various digital projects, solutions and ideas for optimizing the activities of companies and reducing costs.

German group E.ON entered Romania in 2005 when it took over two formerly state-owned companies in the field of natural gas and electricity distribution and supply. The group’s companies operate a natural gas distribution network over 22,000 km in length, an electricity distribution network over 81,000 km and serve 3.1 million clients in 2,500 localities.

(Photo source: Facebook/E.on)