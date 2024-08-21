Entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu: In developing the Green Village project we emphasized preserving the Danube Delta's rich biodiversity

Business Views

Developing a tourism project in a protected natural area, recognized with the UNESCO World Heritage status, came with its own set of complexities, but the commitment to sustainability and eco-tourism was placed at the heart of the endeavor, Dragos Anastasiu, the owner of Green Village resort, explains. This is how the right balance was achieved between the environmental impact of the resort and the comfort and experiences offered to guests.

The Green Village resort is located in the Danube Delta, in the village of Sfântu Gheorghe, a secluded nature area attracting visitors with its wetland landscapes and wildlife. In keeping with the area's characteristics, the tourism project focused on preserving the local touch and safeguarding its surroundings, Anastasiu, who took over the project in 2015, explains.

From the architecture of the project, developed in accordance with the area's character, to the sustainable and ecological materials used, the resort has been designed to blend in with the surrounding nature. At the same time, waste-reduction practices and energy-efficient systems are employed in order to ensure that the principles of responsible tourism are followed.

Furthermore, the range of activities and experiences offered to visitors aims to integrate the area's unique characteristics. Among the available options are bike rides, treasure hunts, or trips in the Delta, all meant to allow guests to discover the area's meandering channels, lakes, and unique views. With the Danube Delta being the home to numerous species of birds and other wildlife, guided tours and birdwatching sessions allow visitors to discover the area's uniqueness. These are all conceived with a focus on supporting local conservation efforts and preserving the Delta for future generations.

More about this in the interview below:

Why Sfântu Gheorghe? Why the Danube Delta? What attracted you to the area when deciding to acquire the Green Village project?

Dragos Anastasiu: Sfântu Gheorghe and the Danube Delta became the home for the Green Village project due to their exceptional natural beauty and ecological richness, providing a unique and pristine environment. The area's UNESCO World Heritage status and biodiversity align with the project's commitment to sustainability and eco-tourism. Additionally, the remote and tranquil setting offers guests a rare opportunity for true relaxation and freedom in nature.

How did you approach the area's characteristics when developing the project further and how are they integrated into the resort's tourism approach?

Dragos Anastasiu: In developing the Green Village project, we emphasized preserving the Danube Delta's rich biodiversity by designing eco-friendly accommodations and facilities that blend seamlessly with the natural environment. Our tourism approach integrates the area's unique characteristics by offering nature-centric activities and experiences, ensuring that guests can enjoy and appreciate the region's wetland wildlife while minimizing environmental impact.

What sets Green Village and Sfântu Gheorghe apart from other destinations in the Danube Delta?

Dragos Anastasiu: Green Village and Sfântu Gheorghe distinguish themselves in the Danube Delta with their eco-friendly accommodations and a focus on cultural events. Additionally, they offer exclusive excursions into the delta, providing guests with unique opportunities to explore its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty. This combination of luxury, culture, and immersive nature experiences sets them apart from other destinations in the region. We cannot forget, of course, the fact that Green Village and Sfantu Gheorghe are remote, leaving guests truly immersed in an authentic experience.

What does the location mean for the range of experiences tourists choosing a stay here can have and the places they can explore?

Dragos Anastasiu: The location of Green Village in the Danube Delta allows tourists to enjoy a diverse range of experiences, including guided boat tours through lush wetlands and birdwatching. Guests can also relax on the pristine Sfântu Gheorghe beach, which offers a unique opportunity to unwind by the tranquil waters of the Black Sea, blending natural beauty with seaside relaxation.

What are the highlights of a holiday at Green Village? Why should travelers choose a stay here? What can a day spent at Green Village look like?

Dragos Anastasiu: A holiday at Green Village highlights immersive nature experiences, including guided boat tours through the Danube Delta's lush wetlands and birdwatching adventures. Travelers should choose Green Village for its unique combination of eco-friendly luxury, cultural events, and access to the wild and tranquil Sfântu Gheorghe beach. A day at Green Village can start with a scenic boat tour, followed by relaxation on the beach, and end with a delightful dinner featuring local cuisine, all set against the backdrop of the Delta's stunning natural beauty.

The pandemic brought a shift in perceptions around travel, with remote and rural destinations faring better. How have you experienced this trend, and what do you expect will keep travelers interested in Green Village and Sfântu Gheorghe?

Dragos Anastasiu: The pandemic heightened interest in remote and rural destinations, as travelers sought safer, less crowded getaways. At Green Village and Sfântu Gheorghe, this trend has manifested in increased appreciation for our tranquil, nature-centric setting and eco-friendly accommodations. We anticipate that travelers will continue to be drawn to our unique combination of pristine natural environments, exclusive experiences, and the opportunity for peaceful, immersive escapes.

Sustainability has become an ambition of companies across sectors. How do you approach this as a hospitality business and what steps have you taken in this respect?

Dragos Anastasiu: At Green Village, sustainability is integral to our hospitality approach. We focus on minimizing environmental impact through eco-friendly accommodations, waste-reduction practices, and energy-efficient systems. Additionally, we promote responsible tourism by offering nature-focused activities and supporting local conservation efforts, ensuring that our guests can enjoy the beauty of the Danube Delta while preserving it for future generations.

What were some of the milestones and challenges in the process of developing the Green Village brand and how do you see the role that industry and guest recognition play in this?

Dragos Anastasiu: The milestones in developing the Green Village brand include establishing a unique eco-friendly resort in the Danube Delta and creating a distinctive blend of exquisite and nature-focused experiences. Some of the challenges included navigating the complexities of building in a stranded, and protected natural area and balancing environmental impact with guest comfort. Industry and guest recognition play a crucial role by validating our commitment to sustainability and attracting travelers who value our unique offerings and conservation efforts.

