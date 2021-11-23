Hungarian hotel chain Ensana to invest EUR 20-25 mln in central Romania

Hungarian Ensana Health Spa Hotels, formerly known as Hungarian Danubius Hotel Group, plans to build three villas and convert its health centre in Lacu Ursu into a hotel - all in central Romania, in Sovata, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This should happen over the coming 3-5 years, under an investment plan evaluated at EUR 20-25 mln.

Ensana owns three hotels in Sovata resort in Mures County, central Romania.

It wants to reach an accommodation capacity of almost 1,000 places in 3-5 years, after the EUR 20-25 mln investments planned, according to statements made by company representatives at a press conference.

"We are now renovating the Sovata Hotel. We will develop future projects with an architect from Spain, but these are investments for the next 3-5 years. We want to build new buildings, a three-villa building and turn the former Ursu Lake treatment base into hotel rooms, which means we will have another 120 new rooms," Andrei Rusu, the chain's chief operating officer, said.

(Photo: Paulmalaianu | Dreamstime.com)

