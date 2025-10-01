How to make or break the success of a solar park investment

Expert Corner

Is the secret of a solar park’s efficiency hidden in the sun? No, it’s in the panels. Every percentage point of efficiency, every day saved in execution, translates into millions for investors. In a fast-moving market like Romania, where renewables are scaling at record speed, panel choice goes beyond being a technical detail, it’s the cornerstone of profitability.

When people think of solar parks, they often picture endless rows of gleaming panels stretching across a field. The fact is that behind that simple image lies a complex truth: not all panels are created equal, and their performance can make or break the success of an investment. This is why panels are hardware, of course, but also a key ingredient that determines how quickly capital generates returns. So, linking panel efficiency with investor value should lie at the heart of a reliable EPC.

Strongly committed to speed in building mid- to large-scale photovoltaic projects, Enexus is a company that delivers connection-ready and bankable solar parks in record time. But speed without efficiency is meaningless. That is why choosing the right technology partners is a procurement decision as much as it is a strategic one.

But, do investors care for panels?

Yes, because the fast return on investment depends on excellent technology when it comes to solar projects. Let’s look at things from this angle: in an era where electricity markets are volatile, a panel’s ability to produce stable output over time is a hedge against uncertainty. High-efficiency modules like LONGi’s Hi-MO 7 don’t just produce more electricity per square meter, they maximize land use and improve energy yield. In fact, compared to parks equipped with average-quality materials, performance of Enexus projects can reach up to 10% more efficiency, with higher output even under low-sunlight conditions. Also, top tier quality components ensure that the economics of a solar park remain solid over 20+ years, with rapid replacement and full-scope maintenance services in case of any damage or intense wear.

For investors, all that translates into faster returns on capital. The sooner a project starts generating reliable output on a scale, the sooner revenues stabilize, and confidence builds for scaling portfolios further. This is one promise that Enexus makes to its partners: speed of execution combined with quality of outcome. Panels are the keystone that holds this promise together.

The partnership factor

Earlier this year, Enexus secured 300 MW of LONGi Hi-MO 7 modules for our upcoming projects in Romania — a supply deal that covers nearly half a million panels. This partnership builds on a proven foundation: in 2024, Enexus and LONGi co-delivered one of Romania’s first hybrid solar + storage plants in Gorj, with 20.4 MW PV and 2.5 MW BESS. That project has been fully operational since July, proving not only the performance of LONGi technology but also the efficiency of Enexus’ integrated EPC model.

What is there to learn from this kind of collaboration?

Energy transition is not a solo game and even the most agile EPC companies cannot deliver impact alone. The reliability of a solar park depends not just on engineering and construction, but also on the supply chain behind it.

Good partnerships create resilience. In a region where permitting systems and grid constraints can create delays, knowing that an EPC can rely on the quality and availability of modules like LONGis’ gives project teams the confidence to keep projects on schedule and the investors the peace of mind that comes from valuable projects.

“Panel performance is inseparable from project performance. The advanced HPDC cell technology and excellent temperature coefficients of the Hi-MO 7 series directly improve yield reliability — especially in Romania’s diverse climate, from hot summers in the south to colder winters in the northwest. Bottom line, delivering high-quality solar projects stabilizes local grids, reduces dependency on imports, and creates bankable assets for investors,” according to Lucian Ghițescu COO Enexus.

Beyond the numbers there is the promise of precision and trust

Alina Ștefan CCO Enexus says: “Trust is our north star, speed is our differentiator, and investor success is our mission. That is why panels — the sometimes-overlooked ingredient in the recipe of a solar park — are central to our strategy. With LONGi’s technology integrated into Enexus projects, we are raising the standard for what’s possible in Romania and beyond. On a broader perspective, today investors are looking at Romania not only as a national market but as a gateway to the wider Black Sea region, where energy deficits are significant. In this context, Enexus is scaling responsibly: aiming to exceed 600 MW of installed or contracted capacity in 2025, while reinforcing partnerships with suppliers like LONGi. This is not just about building parks; it is about building trust in Romania as a credible energy hub.”

The story of a solar park is not told only in megawatts or euros. It is told in the quiet confidence of an investor who sees their capital transformed into stable, long-term value. It is told in the engineering teams who deliver on time and without compromise. And it is told in partnerships that ensure every component performs at its best, from the grid connection to the panels themselves.

*This is expert content provided by Enexus.