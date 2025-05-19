Enexus achieves 10x year-on-year growth and aims to expand to new markets in 2025

News from Companies

Turnover reached approximately EUR 23 million in 2024.

The EPC division generated 90% of the company’s revenue last year.

In 2025, Enexus aims to exceed 600 MW of total installed renewable energy capacity

Enexus, an integrated EPC company specialized in fast execution of mid to large-size photovoltaic projects with storage capabilities, announces its 2024 financial results and outlines its growth strategy for 2025.

In 2024, Enexus has contracted more than 250 megawatts of renewable capacity across 5 completed projects and 7 under various stages of completion in Romania. The company reported a turnover of approximately 23 million EUR, representing a 10x year-on-year increase. Enexus continues to serve a diverse portfolio of international investors and regional & local industrial clients and enters 2025 with a robust development pipeline exceeding 350 MW.

Last year, the company’s EPC division accounted for approximately 90% of total revenue. The remaining share came from project development activities, covering engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and technical maintenance of photovoltaic power plants — primarily on behalf of investors from Turkey and Southern Europe.

“Our promise, as a swift integrated EPC, is to enable renewable investors to grow their capital faster through bankable, connection-ready projects,” said Mesut Güler, CEO of Enexus. “Our vertically integrated model allows us to scale mid-size utility projects faster and more efficiently than many other players in the region.”

The company’s business model is built to support investors through every stage of the renewable journey — from identifying opportunities and structuring financing, to building, operating, and scaling high-performance energy projects, maximizing profitability.

Its clients range from present partners seeking to expand their PV projects and diversify their energy profile, to new industrial off-takers aiming at becoming energy independent, and long-term yield-focused private investors.

"What we’ve learned from working with both entrepreneurial and industrial clients is this: they all want clarity, speed, and partners they can trust. Whether they’re scaling up or entering new markets, our role is to simplify the process, accelerate their return on investment, and make sure every project is scalable and bankable." says Iulia Meiroșu, CFO, Enexus.

Looking to 2025, Enexus plans to scale its total installed capacity beyond 600MW as well as strengthen its EPC operations in the Black Sea region and integrate storage components across all major projects. The company also aims to diversify its investor portfolio and expand its presence in emerging markets. Growing the team is also a main objective in 2025, while preserving the agility of action that comes with a medium size operation and an integrator type of business model.

"Enexus is a trusted gateway for renewable energy investors looking to enter Romania and the Black Sea region — offering fast-track execution, local insight, and commitment to long-term asset performance" says Alina Ștefan, CCO of Enexus.

Enexus aims to sustain its strong growth trajectory and further expand across strategic markets in the Black Sea region. Romania is currently in a uniquely favorable position for renewable energy investments, driven by its proximity to Ukraine, access to EU funding, and highly competitive solar LCOE. In this context, the company remains committed to building a resilient and bankable energy ecosystem that drives long-term impact across the region.

About Enexus

Since 2014, Enexus has been the swift integrated EPC that enables renewable energy investors to rapidly grow their capital through bankable, connection-ready projects.

With proven global expertise and over 600 MW built and connected to the network, Enexus provides services ranging from renewable energy, investment opportunity assessments to turnkey design and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of photovoltaic projects—maximizing returns through specialized teams and high-performance management.

Today, Enexus has projects in Romania, Turkey, Italy, and Ukraine. Starting 2025, the company aims to expand into new emerging markets and gradually become a global leader in renewable energy.

*This is a Press release.