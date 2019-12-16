Ro Insider
Romania’s Enescu Festival restarts partnership with communication agency OMA Vision
16 December 2019
Artexim, the organizer of the George Enescu competition and festival, has partnered again with communication agency OMA Vision. They will work together for the 2020 edition of the competition and the 2021 edition of the festival.

The decision to restart the partnership was taken “based on an analysis of the strategic objectives of the Enescu Festival and Competition in the coming period,” according to a press release.

Artexim and OMA Vision previously worked together on the two events between 2012 and 2017. For the 2018 edition of the competition and the 2019 edition of the festival, Artexim worked with DC Communication.

The collaboration between Artexim and OMA Vision will not be financed from public funds, it was announced.

Artexim will make several changes in the organization of the two events, with the aim of “consolidating and developing them further.” The changes will be visible in the communication, the way the relationship with the public, the artists, the competition's juries, the partners and the authorities will be developed, Artexim announced. The new communication strategy will be implemented beginning 2020.

The George Enescu Festival, held in honor of the Romanian composer George Enescu, is the biggest classical music festival and classical music competition held in Romania. The festival runs several concert series, such as Great Orchestras of the World or By Midnight recitals, and also has a section dedicated to the Music of the 21st Century. The 2019 edition of the festival opened with a performance of the Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Kirill Petrenko.

(Photo courtesy of the George Enescu Festival)

[email protected]

