Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Academy of American Music to perform at recently reopened Constanța casino

Five performances in partnership with the George Enescu International Festival, the largest classical music event in the country, will be held in Constanța, a city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, at the recently reopened casino.

The concerts are part of SEAS – the Summer Season of the Performing Arts, a festival organized by the Constanța State Theater.

On August 29, 2025, cellist Valentin Răduțiu and pianist Per Rundberg will deliver a concert with a program including Sonata No. 1 in F minor for cello and piano, op. 26 by George Enescu, six lieder (arranged for cello and piano) by Johannes Brahms, Sonata in D minor for cello and piano, L. 135 by Claude Debussy and Sonata No. 2 in C major for cello and piano, op. 26 by George Enescu.

On September 7 and September 8, 2025, conductor Hasan Niyazi Tura will lead the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra in a program that includes Ballade for violin and orchestra by George Enescu, Symphony No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven, and Violin Concerto in E minor, op. 64 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violinist Vlad Stănculeasa will be the soloist.

On September 15, the Berlin Academy of American Music, conducted by Garrett Keast, will present a program featuring works by Aaron Copland, Avner Dorman, Leonard Bernstein, and George Gershwin. Romanian-born violinist Mihaela Martin will perform with the orchestra the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14 by Samuel Barber.

On September 18, the Aavik brothers – Hans Christian Aavik on violin and Karolina Aavik on piano, will perform a program consisting exclusively of George Enescu's sonatas.

This year’s edition of SEAS takes place until September 18. It covers more than 65 events, scheduled in several outdoor and indoor venues in Constanța.

(Photo: Primăria Constanţa Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com