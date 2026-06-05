Record number of violinists, cellists and pianists enter Romania’s Enescu International Competition

The 2026 edition of the George Enescu International Competition set a new participation record, with 645 young musicians from 55 countries registering for the violin, cello, and piano sections. The organizers said it is the highest number of instrumental applicants in the competition's history since its first edition in 1958.

Organized by Artexim, the 20th edition of the George Enescu International Competition will take place in Bucharest between August 23 and September 19, under the theme "In Pursuit of Excellence.”

The new record surpasses the previous edition's milestone of 555 participants by 90 applicants, further reinforcing the competition's position as one of the world's leading platforms for discovering and promoting young classical music talent, according to its representatives.

The figures announced so far cover only the instrumental sections. Registration for the composition section remains open until June 30.

The 645 candidates come from 55 countries across five continents. China leads the rankings with 128 applicants, followed by South Korea with 116, the United States with 56, Japan with 45, Germany with 33, Romania with 30, and Italy with 24. Participants have also registered from countries including France, Spain, Taiwan, Poland, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Singapore, Finland, Mexico, and Chile.

“The statistical data also reveal an important trend of the 2026 edition: nearly half of the registered candidates come from East Asia. China, South Korea, and Japan account for a combined 289 competitors, confirming the strong interest that young musicians from this region have in the George Enescu International Competition,” reads the press release.

“At the same time, the substantial participation from the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and Romania confirms the competition's position within the global circuit of major international classical music competitions.”

This year's edition also attracted exceptionally young performers. The youngest competitor is an 11-year-old violinist from the United States, while another American violinist aged 12 has also entered the competition. The youngest cello competitors are 14-year-olds from Australia and South Korea, while the youngest pianist is a 16-year-old participant from China.

All submitted video recordings are currently being reviewed by the competition juries. The results of the preselection stage will be announced on June 19, with up to 50 competitors selected for each instrumental category.

The selected musicians will compete in Bucharest through multiple stages, including recitals, semifinals performed alongside the Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra, and finals featuring concerto performances with a symphony orchestra.

The 2026 edition also includes an expanded educational component through an international program of masterclasses in conducting, instrumental performance, composition, and music studies, giving young artists access to internationally renowned mentors and performers.

Founded in 1958 in memory of Romanian composer George Enescu, the competition has launched the careers of numerous internationally acclaimed musicians over the decades. The organizers said the record-breaking anniversary edition confirms the competition's growing global significance and its role in shaping the next generation of classical music performers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)