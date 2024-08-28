Endava and ICUB join forces to explore the power of AI in Aarchaeology

News from Companies

Endava, a global provider of digital transformation, agile development, and intelligent automation services, partnered with the Research Institute of the University of Bucharest (ICUB) recently to revolutionize archaeology through the application of AI technology. This innovative collaboration was showcased at the summer school, "From Robotics to Archaeology: Experimental, Innovative, and Exploratory Summer School," held from August 7-9, where students from Gheorghe Lazăr National College explored how AI can significantly enhance archaeological research.

The summer school focused on using robotics and state-of-the-art technology in archaeology, aiming to develop new skills and directions for participants and fostering new research directions for the University of Bucharest. Practical sessions at the Sultana archaeological site, Călărași County, allowed participants to learn how to integrate robotic technology into archaeological discovery and analysis processes. This unique experience combined technological education with a passion for history, offering students a dynamic and interactive learning platform.

Endava brought their extensive experience and know-how in AI and automation to the table, with experts guiding brainstorming sessions, proposing and validating project concepts, and sharing their insights on potential applications of AI and robotics in archaeological research.

This collaboration aimed to develop innovative solutions that could transform the field of archaeology, and find new ways for researchers to interpret archaeological sites with unprecedented precision and efficiency. By integrating advanced technologies such as drones, AI, computer vision and robotics, archaeologists can more easily conduct non-intrusive surveys, create detailed 3D maps and automate time-consuming. This increases efficiency and opens new doors for discovery and analysis, ultimately enriching our understanding of ancient civilizations.

“For Endava, the collaboration with the Research Institute of the University of Bucharest and the Gheorghe Lazăr National College represents an investment in innovation and in the future through education. It’s been very exciting working with these inspirational young people, and with the help of Endava's expertise and the team from Gheorghe Lazăr, I believe that new possibilities and perspectives have opened up”, stated Adrian Buturugă, Principal Development Consultant Endava.

"We are uncovering the roots of the past to illuminate the future. At Sultana, a 6,000-year-old Eneolithic site, we continue to reveal humanity's hidden stories through a Romanian-German interdisciplinary research program that began in 2021. As an archaeologist, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with these young robotics specialists, creating bridges between generations, and combining modern technological expertise with a deep understanding of the past to bring new perspectives and innovative methods to archaeology," added Dr. Cătălin Alexandru Lazăr, ArchaeoSciences Platform (ASp), Research Institute of the University of Bucharest (ICUB).

The students were shown how to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Total Station (TS) for Mapping and Photogrammetry, exploring conceptual bridges that could allow the use of robotics, AI and drones to map the Sultana archaeological site. Techniques for creating 3D models and collecting geo-spatial data were presented.

Using the same technology, the students were also part of non-intrusive terrestrial surveys (electrical, geo-magnetic, Ground Penetrating Radar) to detect buried archaeological structures without invasive excavations. At the same time, they took part in scanning and analysis of artifacts/ ecofacts with AI & robots in the laboratory.

“Innovation in automotive technology, such as the use of advanced sensors, AI-driven systems, and autonomous navigation, holds significant potential for applications in archaeology. Just as connected and autonomous vehicles rely on environment mapping and AI for real-time decision-making, these technologies can be transposed to map and analyze archaeological sites. By integrating 3D modeling, geo-spatial data collection, and non-intrusive surveys—similar to automotive lidar and sensor fusion techniques—we can uncover and understand buried structures and artifacts with unprecedented precision and without invasive methods." stated Ovidiu-Anton Porumb, Senior Industry Advisor, Automotive Endava.

“Automation of Time-Consuming Archaeological Processes with Robots” was another subject covered. This involved developing and programming robots to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks in archaeology, such as drawing, photography, description, preliminary analyses or cleaning, restoration, packaging and conservation of artifacts.

ICUB is now seeking funding from local and European funds to progress these innovative projects to the Proof-of-Concept phase.

