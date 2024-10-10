Bucharest, October 24-26, 2024 – Romania Hosts for first time a global conference for mentoring and coaching professionals: EMCC Global Mentoring Conference

News from Companies

A landmark event dedicated to those who believe in the power of expertise exchange and success models to navigate the rapid changes of the contemporary world.

In a world undergoing constant political, social and technological transformation, are you ready to support those around you to manage the complexity of change? At this globally renowned conference, participants will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with international leaders and mentors, sharing innovative perspectives and building lasting connections.

Three Days of Collaborative Learning and Dynamic Discussions

The conference will take place over three days, with sessions in a hybrid format – both physical and online. For those participating virtually, the content will be accessible for three months after the event. All sessions will be conducted in English and will offer participants the opportunity to engage in interactive discussions, collaborative learning, and debates that will significantly improve their mentoring skills.

Whether you are at the beginning of your mentoring career or a seasoned professional, the conference will provide essential resources for expanding your expertise and professional network. It is an unparalleled opportunity for leaders in human resources, academia, managers leaders, and aspiring professionals, as well as those passionate about performance and continuous learning.

Limited Physical Attendance, Online Sessions Still Available

Places for physical attendance at the conference are almost fully booked and will close this week. However, online sessions are still available, and registration for these will close in two weeks. For registration and further details, visit te event website.

Renowned International Speakers

Among the speakers at this edition there are also Romanian experts from various industries and recognized international professionals:

Ramona Jurubiță and Simona Podgoreanu – KPMG Romania

– KPMG Romania Anamaria-Angelica Ștefan – Société Generale Global Solution Centre

– Société Generale Global Solution Centre Silvia Toth – AVE (Association for Values in Education)

– AVE (Association for Values in Education) Elena Cotorceanu – AFIST

– AFIST Adina Tarry, Alina Avarvare i – EMCC Romania

i – EMCC Romania Vlad Duțescu – President of EMCC Romania and member of the EMCC Global General Council

The conference will also feature top international names, including David Clutterbuck, co-founder of EMCC, a leading figure in the field of mentoring and coaching.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this transformative event! Join the leaders and mentors who are shaping the future – register now!

