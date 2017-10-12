eMag opens largest showroom outside Bucharest

Largest Romanian online retailer eMag will open its largest showroom outside Bucharest in Timisoara continuing its offline expansion in the country. The new showroom covers almost 900 sqm.

Timisoara becomes the second city in Romania, after Bucharest, where eMag has two showrooms.

The new unit is the third showroom the retailer has inaugurated in Romania this year. It has also opened new units in Bucharest and Sibiu.

The new showroom in Timisoara will allow the company to deliver over 120,000 products per year, eMag retail director Sorin Dinu said.

eMag opened its first showroom in Bucharest in 2008. It was part of the Grant Shopping Center mall in the Crangasi area. It currently owns two showrooms in Timisoara and Bucharest, and one showroom in Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Galati, Iasi, Oradea, Ploiesti and Sibiu. The retailer also has two delivery points in Baneasa and Pitesti.

The Romanian company was founded in 2011. It is now also present in Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland. eMag’s sales in Romania reached EUR 449 million in 2016, up 45% over 2015, and the whole group’s business went up to EUR 694 million.

The retailer is controlled by South-African group Naspers (75%) and local investor Iulian Stanciu (25%).

