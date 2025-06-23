Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula, on the STIRIXIS Group formula for future-proof design: “True Prosperity goes beyond profit”

Business Views

In a global landscape where businesses are expected to deliver more than profits, STIRIXIS Group has positioned itself as a transformative force, melding business strategy, human experience, and built environments into a single, powerful vision. Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula, Vice-President and Group Executive Director, shares the philosophy that has backed the international expansion of the Athens-based firm.

With over 800 projects delivered in 29 countries, STIRIXIS Group has evolved from a national design agency into a global consultancy with a distinctive niche: delivering measurable business results through design.

“Investors today are increasingly looking for holistic performance - projects that are not only profitable but also responsible and future-proof,” Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula explains. This outlook aligns with STIRIXIS’ Group Systems Thinking methodology, which treats every project not just as a space, but as a living part of the client’s operational ecosystem. The results are tangible, translating into higher customer dwell time and increased conversion rates.

The company’s integrated model, combining strategy, design, and execution, helps eliminate fragmentation, one of the most common reasons projects fail. It also positions STIRIXIS Group as a rare breed: a firm fluent in both C-suite vision and the nuts-and-bolts of spatial implementation. From Coca-Cola’s award-winning Zurich headquarters to immersive mixed-use venues like Village Cinemas in Athens, STIRIXIS Group is reimagining how space can work harder for both brands and people.

In this exclusive interview, Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula discusses the firm’s entry into Romania, the promise of emerging markets, and why sustainable, experience-driven environments are no longer a luxury - they're a necessity. She also shares insights into future trends in design, and how STIRIXIS Group plans to meet the challenges of urban density, digital transformation, and ESG accountability with its True Prosperity model.

How did the story of STIRIXIS Group begin and how did you make the jump from a national player in Greece into an internationally awarded firm with over 800 projects in 29 countries?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: STIRIXIS Group began over 25 years ago with a clear vision: to redefine the way spaces are designed and experienced. Starting in Greece, we quickly realized that our integrated, strategy-led approach offered something truly unique. Our growth has been both organic and intentional built on consistently delivering measurable value for our clients.

As many of our clients expanded internationally, they chose to bring us along - a testament to the trust we had earned. But our global journey wasn’t driven by them alone. Our differentiated, holistic methodology, which fuses business strategy with user-centered design, sparked interest from new markets. In many cases, we were approached directly by international stakeholders who had seen our work or heard about us through publicity. Recommendations from satisfied clients played a crucial role in opening new doors abroad, further establishing STIRIXIS Group as a trusted partner with a global footprint.

STIRIXIS Group positions “Designing for True Prosperity” as its north star. How do you personally define that concept, and why do you believe it resonates with investors today?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: True Prosperity goes beyond financial success. For us, it means creating sustainable value for all stakeholders - investors, customers, employees, and society at large. Personally, I see it as the alignment of economic growth with well-being, environmental stewardship, and long-term resilience. Investors today are increasingly looking for holistic performance - projects that are not only profitable but also responsible and future-proof. Our ethos speaks directly to that mindset.

Your Systems Thinking framework promises measurable value. How does this work? Can you share some examples of how this methodology tangibly shifted a client’s performance indicators?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: Systems Thinking allows us to see the full picture - not just the physical space, but the entire business ecosystem in which it operates. We start by gaining a deep understanding of our client’s strategy, goals, and key stakeholders. Then, every element of the design is developed to directly support those business objectives.

For example, when we redesigned the retail network of a leading chain, the time customers spent in each store - what we call dwell time - increased by 40%. This meant visitors were more engaged and comfortable in the space, staying longer and interacting more with the products. As a result, the client saw a 20% increase in sales conversion rates. In other words, more visitors were turning into paying customers. It’s never just about creating beautiful spaces, it’s about designing environments that drive real, measurable performance.

Strategy can be abstract while bricks and mortar are tangible. How does STIRIXIS Group translate corporate strategy into materials, lighting and layout, and where in the development process are the most common points of failure?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: Our strength lies in translating strategy into experience. We work with cross-disciplinary teams to ensure every element - from layout to material selection - serves a strategic purpose. Lighting can express brand identity, while layout can influence customer behavior or employee productivity. One of the most common reasons projects fail is fragmentation, which occurs when strategy, design, and implementation are managed separately by different teams or companies. This often leads to inconsistencies, miscommunication, and a final result that doesn’t meet expectations. At STIRIXIS Group, our integrated approach eliminates this risk. We handle every stage - strategy, design, and execution - under one roof, using a unified methodology. This ensures alignment, consistency, and ultimately, a space that performs exactly as intended.

STIRIXIS Group has included environmental goals into the True Prosperity equation. Which specific standards or metrics guide your teams, and how do you persuade clients that higher upfront costs can still deliver superior long-term returns?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: We incorporate ESG principles from the outset and follow recognized standards, such as LEED and BREEAM, depending on the project's needs. We guide clients through life-cycle costing, showing how energy efficiency, material durability, and smart design reduce operational costs. More importantly, sustainability is now a market differentiator. Responsible design attracts talent, boosts brand equity, and drives customer loyalty - returns that far outweigh the initial investment.

Your group operates from Athens to Zurich and Riyadh. How do you maintain a coherent design language while respecting the cultural, regulatory and supply-chain realities of each market?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: It starts with listening. Every market has its own unique identity, and we tailor our approach to reflect the local culture while preserving the brand’s DNA. We partner with local suppliers and experts to ensure compliance and resilience in supply chains. Our internal processes and global knowledge base enable us to consistently scale quality, while our respect for local context ensures that no two projects are ever the same.

Where does the Bucharest office fit in the group’s strategy? How big is the team here and what types of projects does it work on?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: Bucharest is a strategic hub for us. Romania itself is an exciting and fast-evolving market with a growing demand for well-designed, experience-driven spaces. It also serves as a base for our wider operations in Central and Eastern Europe. Our 6 person team here is agile and multidisciplinary, working on retail, hospitality, workplaces, education, healthcare, and residential projects. The local talent has impressed us with its creativity, professionalism, and energy.

Coca-Cola’s Zug headquarters earned Europe’s “Best Office Interior” award. What business goals did Coca-Cola set and how did you address them to create an award-winning project?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: Coca-Cola HBC headquarters in Zug is a prestige project for us as we had to design the workplace for the top management. Our approach combines cutting-edge workplace strategy with sustainable design and brand storytelling. We incorporated flexible work areas, biophilic elements, and curated experiences that aligned with their corporate identity. The result was not only award-winning but also a vibrant workplace that inspires performance.

Your overhaul of Village Cinemas in Athens blends entertainment, retail and F&B. What does this project reveal about the future of mixed-use venues and consumers’ appetite for immersive experiences?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: Consumers today crave more than just transactions - they want experience. The company analyzed in-depth the diverse needs and global trends in entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and gaming sectors, aligning them with the commercial performance and financial flows of each component. The goal was to create a seamless entertainment experience that offers both high aesthetics and maximum functionality and profitability. The newly designed reception and support areas – including the foyer, gaming zone, Village Center retail shop, and ticketing area – embody a new vision of cinema in the digital streaming era.

We combined digital innovation, atmospheric design, and diverse offerings to encourage longer stays and higher spend per visitor. It’s a blueprint for the future: spaces that are multifunctional, emotionally engaging, and commercially strategic.

Which new sectors or geographies hold the most promise for STIRIXIS Group, and what future challenges do you expect to solve with the True Prosperity model?

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula: We see strong potential in sectors such as healthcare, education, and flexible workspaces, where user experience and operational efficiency are crucial. Geographically, the GCC and Central Europe remain high priority, but we are also exploring Africa and Southeast Asia. As for challenges, urban density, sustainability, and digital transformation are top of mind. Our True Prosperity model is designed to tackle exactly those, delivering investments that are meaningful, measurable, adaptable, and future-ready.

*This exclusive interview was created by Romania Insider for STIRIXIS Group.