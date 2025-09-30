 

Romanian engineering group Electroalfa reportedly plans Bucharest Exchange listing

30 September 2025

Electroalfa, one of the main players in the electrical equipment and metal fabrication industry, general contractor and integrator of energy solutions, is preparing to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to Economedia.ro.

Electroalfa reported revenues of almost RON 800 million (EUR 160 million) and a net profit of RON 60 million (EUR 12 million) in 2024.

The group has reportedly hired the broker Swiss Capital to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming period.

With over 30 years on the market, the Electroalfa group has three divisions: one for electrical equipment (Electro-Alfa International), where distribution equipment or switchboards are produced, one for metal fabrications (Electro Alfa CM), and a division specialised in the turnkey delivery of energy projects, including solar parks (Electro Alfa Servicii Inginerie). The group also includes the companies Electro Alfa Servicii Mentenanță and Electro Alfa Management.

The company is owned by businessman Gheorghe Ciubotaru (80%) and Electro Alfa Management (20%), a company owned in turn by Gheorghe Ciubotaru (52.5%), Manuel Gosav (23.5%), and eight other smaller shareholders.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

