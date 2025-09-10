Justice

Head of Romanian state power company Elcen probed for bribe taking

10 September 2025

Claudiu Crețu, the CEO of Romanian power company Elcen, which provides hot water to Bucharest, has been indicted by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and is suspended from his post, sources familiar with the matter told Digi24. Investigators say he took a bribe from a businessman from the Republic of Moldova, who also has interests in Russia, in exchange for speeding up payments.

Following searches and interrogations, the commercial director of Elcen was also placed under judicial control. 

Crețu left the DNA headquarters on the evening of September 9, after prosecutors questioned him. 

The director of Elcen is suspected of having received a bribe of RON 40,000 (EUR 8,000) to expedite the payment of three invoices of over RON 7 million (EUR 1.4 million). 

Digi 24 sources say that he allegedly brokered the bribe. The money was reportedly given by the brother of a Moldovan citizen with business in Russia, Valeriu Slivinschi.

The company controlled by the two brothers has allegedly received several contracts worth hundreds of millions of RON in recent years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

