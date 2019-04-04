Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/04/2019 - 08:22
Social
Romanian online recruiting platform launches IT training program
04 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online recruiting service eJobs will expand its business by launching an IT training program, the IT Coders Lab Academy.

The program is expected to train 200 programmers specializing in JavaScript and PHP by the end of the year. The number of students will increase each year, with the prospect of reaching more than 2,000 programmers in the next three years. At the same time, the students will receive professional counseling and will be helped to find jobs at the end of the courses.

The academy addresses all those who want to pursue an IT career regardless of age or previous professional training.

"At this point, there is a huge IT specialists deficit in Romania. At any time, the market could easily absorb about 20,000 specialists,” explained eJobs Romania CEO Bogdan Badea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/04/2019 - 08:22
Social
Romanian online recruiting platform launches IT training program
04 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online recruiting service eJobs will expand its business by launching an IT training program, the IT Coders Lab Academy.

The program is expected to train 200 programmers specializing in JavaScript and PHP by the end of the year. The number of students will increase each year, with the prospect of reaching more than 2,000 programmers in the next three years. At the same time, the students will receive professional counseling and will be helped to find jobs at the end of the courses.

The academy addresses all those who want to pursue an IT career regardless of age or previous professional training.

"At this point, there is a huge IT specialists deficit in Romania. At any time, the market could easily absorb about 20,000 specialists,” explained eJobs Romania CEO Bogdan Badea.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us