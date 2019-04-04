Romanian online recruiting platform launches IT training program

Romanian online recruiting service eJobs will expand its business by launching an IT training program, the IT Coders Lab Academy.

The program is expected to train 200 programmers specializing in JavaScript and PHP by the end of the year. The number of students will increase each year, with the prospect of reaching more than 2,000 programmers in the next three years. At the same time, the students will receive professional counseling and will be helped to find jobs at the end of the courses.

The academy addresses all those who want to pursue an IT career regardless of age or previous professional training.

"At this point, there is a huge IT specialists deficit in Romania. At any time, the market could easily absorb about 20,000 specialists,” explained eJobs Romania CEO Bogdan Badea.

(Photo source: the company)