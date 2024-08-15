French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects

The French group Egis, known for supervising construction projects, aims to expand its operations in Romania, specifically in the nuclear infrastructure sector. The move is part of a broader strategy by Egis to diversify its activities.

Globally, Egis seeks to increase the share of the energy sector in its overall revenues, from 10% currently to 20%. Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis, highlighted the group's ambition to explore new sectors in Romania, particularly the nuclear energy sector, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Germain noted that Romania has plans for significant investments in this area, with an estimated EUR 10 billion earmarked for the nuclear sector. Consequently, Egis has identified the development of nuclear infrastructure in Romania as a key area of focus.

Egis has a 50-year history in civil engineering for the nuclear industry in France and is currently involved in several nuclear projects in the UK, Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Germain mentioned that in Cernavodă, Romania, Egis could provide various services, including consulting on the strategy for choosing the appropriate types of nuclear structures, whether nuclear power plants or small modular reactors.

Once a strategy is adopted, Egis could take on roles such as project management or designing the buildings for nuclear power plants. Additionally, Egis could manage waste from new nuclear plants, leveraging expertise gained from a British company it acquired a few years ago, which is globally recognized for nuclear waste management.

(Photo source: Egis on Facebook)