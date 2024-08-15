Energy

French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects

15 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French group Egis, known for supervising construction projects, aims to expand its operations in Romania, specifically in the nuclear infrastructure sector. The move is part of a broader strategy by Egis to diversify its activities. 

Globally, Egis seeks to increase the share of the energy sector in its overall revenues, from 10% currently to 20%. Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis, highlighted the group's ambition to explore new sectors in Romania, particularly the nuclear energy sector, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Germain noted that Romania has plans for significant investments in this area, with an estimated EUR 10 billion earmarked for the nuclear sector. Consequently, Egis has identified the development of nuclear infrastructure in Romania as a key area of focus. 

Egis has a 50-year history in civil engineering for the nuclear industry in France and is currently involved in several nuclear projects in the UK, Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Germain mentioned that in Cernavodă, Romania, Egis could provide various services, including consulting on the strategy for choosing the appropriate types of nuclear structures, whether nuclear power plants or small modular reactors. 

Once a strategy is adopted, Egis could take on roles such as project management or designing the buildings for nuclear power plants. Additionally, Egis could manage waste from new nuclear plants, leveraging expertise gained from a British company it acquired a few years ago, which is globally recognized for nuclear waste management.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Egis on Facebook)

Normal
Energy

French group Egis looking to expand operations in Romania with nuclear infrastructure projects

15 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French group Egis, known for supervising construction projects, aims to expand its operations in Romania, specifically in the nuclear infrastructure sector. The move is part of a broader strategy by Egis to diversify its activities. 

Globally, Egis seeks to increase the share of the energy sector in its overall revenues, from 10% currently to 20%. Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis, highlighted the group's ambition to explore new sectors in Romania, particularly the nuclear energy sector, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Germain noted that Romania has plans for significant investments in this area, with an estimated EUR 10 billion earmarked for the nuclear sector. Consequently, Egis has identified the development of nuclear infrastructure in Romania as a key area of focus. 

Egis has a 50-year history in civil engineering for the nuclear industry in France and is currently involved in several nuclear projects in the UK, Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Germain mentioned that in Cernavodă, Romania, Egis could provide various services, including consulting on the strategy for choosing the appropriate types of nuclear structures, whether nuclear power plants or small modular reactors. 

Once a strategy is adopted, Egis could take on roles such as project management or designing the buildings for nuclear power plants. Additionally, Egis could manage waste from new nuclear plants, leveraging expertise gained from a British company it acquired a few years ago, which is globally recognized for nuclear waste management.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Egis on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln