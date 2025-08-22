EDF wins EUR 175 mln contract to refurbish Romania's Cernavodă nuclear plant unit

French state-owned energy company Électricité de France (EDF) has secured a contract worth EUR 175 million to refurbish the turbogenerator of Unit 1 at Romania’s Cernavodă nuclear power plant, Profit.ro reported.

The agreement was signed between plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN) and two EDF subsidiaries: Arabelle Service France and its Romanian branch, Arabelle Solutions Romania SRL.

Cernavodă, located in southeastern Romania, is the country’s sole nuclear power facility and supplies around 20% of national electricity demand. Unit 1, commissioned in 1996, is undergoing a major refurbishment programme aimed at extending its operational lifespan by at least another 30 years.

EDF took over all European nuclear steam turbine operations from GE Vernova in 2024. GE Vernova, the energy equipment and services arm spun off from General Electric in 2021, had previously controlled Arabelle Solutions.

The refurbishment of Cernavodă Unit 1 is a key step in Romania’s energy strategy to strengthen nuclear capacity and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

