Eden Capital Development officially launches Cortina Elysium, a high-end residential project located in the north of Bucharest and starts apartment sales

Eden Capital Development officially announces Cortina Elysium, the newest residential project in the portfolio, and launches the apartment sales. The project is in an advanced stage of construction and is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026.

Cortina Elysium is strategically located in the north of Bucharest, near the Băneasa Forest, an area renowned for its rapid development, accessibility and exceptional natural environment. With a total estimated value of 130,000,000 euros, the project includes 303 apartments distributed over 11 floors, thus offering a variety of housing options in a special natural setting and over 450 parking spaces on two underground levels. The total built-up area of ​​the project will be over 65,000 square meters, of which the above-ground area occupies 49,370 square meters.

The complex is developed on a plot of land with an area of ​​15,108 square meters, which includes 5,500 square meters of green spaces. The land has a polygonal shape and benefits from opening both to Strada Padina and to Bucharest-Ploiești Road, ensuring easy access to points of interest in the area and to the airport.

The architecture of the building is distinctive, with structures that feature a series of apartments in a terraced style, offering an innovative, distinctive approach. This configuration allows the terraces to be kept open, maximizes natural lighting and facilitates great interior design. The Cortina Elysium includes three buildings and outlines a sheltered courtyard inside, with green spaces and lush vegetation. Within the complex there are studios and apartments with two, three and four rooms, apartments and duplexes with a garden, as well as impressive penthouses with a panoramic view of the Băneasa Forest and the iconic buildings of the city.

A modern living setting, Cortina Elysium is composed of spacious apartments with large glazed areas, high-quality finishes and high-end amenities. The complex has integrated facilities: swimming pool and sauna, fitness center, sports field and children's play areas, ensuring 24/7 security and dedicated management services for the comfort of tenants.

The project is fully developed from its own capital resources, demonstrating solid financial management. The fact that no bank financing was needed underlines the financial stability and independence of the developer, allowing greater flexibility and speed in the execution of the project. This approach reduces the costs associated with interest and bank fees and also ensures total control over the development process from planning to completion.

Eden Capital Development adopts a flexible sales strategy for the new project, offering customized payment options with financial advantages depending on the available advance. The price per square meter starts from 2,800 euros + VAT and reflects the exclusive location, the superior quality of the construction and the facilities developed within the complex.

Cortina Elysium project obtained the building permit in 2023, and the works are in full swing, with the structure already on the 4th floor. The advanced stage of the works reflects the commitment to quality and efficiency, with the estimated deadline for the edification of the entire structure being December 2024. Subsequently, new construction stages will follow, from interior partitions to the arrangement of common spaces, structured to achieve the objective of completing the works within the assumed term.

"Cortina Elysium is a sensational project that symbolizes our continued commitment to quality and innovation in real estate. The ensemble is designed to offer a complex and refined lifestyle, adapted to the current needs identified among those we address with this project. There is an increased interest in the market for apartments with large surfaces, efficiently compartmentalized, with storage spaces that favor an airy living environment with an increased degree of comfort, and Cortina Elysium includes these features, with a particular focus on the aesthetics of the developed spaces. The project was very well received and we will certainly report excellent sales results," said Ramona Babiuc, Sales Director of Eden Capital Development.

The residential complex stands out for its many advantages, including its excellent location in the north of Bucharest, offering easy access to the city's main points of interest. The project benefits from a modern design and elegant architecture, complemented by generous green spaces and exceptional landscaping.

The name "Elysium" comes from Greek mythology, reflecting enchantment, sophistication and well-being in a paradisiacal location reserved for a chosen community. The project aims to bring this vision to life by providing an exceptional residential environment. Cortina Elysium caters to those seeking a sophisticated lifestyle, from young professionals and modern families to investors interested in high-end properties with potential for appreciation over time. Eden Capital Development continues to strengthen its position on the real estate market in Bucharest, with ambitious expansion and development plans. Cortina Elysium is an important step in this endeavor, to be followed by other innovative residential projects, which will be developed in the capital.

About Eden Capital Development

Eden Capital Development, a company with full Romanian capital, has been active on the residential market in Bucharest since 2009. Under the auspices of Cortina, the company has a portfolio of six completed, under-development and planned residential complexes: Cortina Residence, Cortina Academy, Cortina North, Cortina 126, Cortina Elysium and Cortina Forest. The Eden Capital Development complexes have become a reference on the Bucharest real estate market through development in strategic locations, with high connectivity, construction quality, modern design and commitment to local communities, proven by meeting delivery deadlines, transparency and professional relationship with communities which they form in the capital.

Cortina has established itself as a relevant brand on the high-end and premium real estate market in Bucharest, becoming a benchmark in terms of elegance, innovation and living experiences that reflect the highest standards of comfort and favor an exclusive lifestyle.

Perceived as an aspirational brand, Cortina addresses a target that understands the evolution in housing and is interested in a complex lifestyle, thus offering to communities apartment with an increased degree of comfort, special integrated facilities, impressive landscaping and personalized services, which ensures a superior residential experience.

