Israel's Econergy commissions 87 MW PV plant and focuses on storage in Romania

The Israeli company Econergy, one of the most important investors in renewables in Romania, announced that it has officially connected a new 87 MW photovoltaic park located in Oradea to the Romanian electricity grid and announced plans for a 68 MW storage facility at the project site, according to Economica.net.

This brings the company's connected and ready-to-connect capacity in the country to 447 MW.

With a further 788 MW under construction and 559 MW set to start construction by the end of 2025, Romania remains one of Econergy's key growth markets, the company said.

"As part of our long-term strategy, each photovoltaic project in Romania will be enhanced with a battery energy storage system located in the same location," representatives of the renewable investor say.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Moruzx/Dreamstime.com)