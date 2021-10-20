Profile picture for user andreich
Business

E-commerce in Romania to rise by 15% YoY in 2021

20 October 2021
According to estimates of GPeC based on data collected from the main players, the Romanian online commerce will increase this year by approximately 15% compared to 2020. It will thus reach EUR 6.5 bln, compared to EUR 5.6 bln last year, according to a press release quoted by Bursa.ro.

The figure refers only to the physical products sold through the Internet. The broader market defined as including the payment of utility bills would reach approximately EUR 8 bln, according to PayU estimates.

According to the "International eComm Pulse 2021" study conducted by iSense Solutions for GPeC, Romanians' confidence in online stores has increased significantly from 32% in 2020 to 41% this year, a sign that online shopping is becoming a common way to shop.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

