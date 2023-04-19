EC calls on Romania to remove restrictions on the export of electricity

The European Commission (EC) said it decided to open an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice to Romania for restricting the export of electricity.

According to the EC, Romania restricts the export of electricity “through a measure that is incompatible with Articles 35 and 36 TFEU, Directive (EU) 2019/944 and Regulation (EU) 2019/943 on the internal market for electricity.”

“The Commission considers that this measure has an equivalent effect to a quantitative restriction on exports within the meaning of Article 35 TFEU and cannot be justified under Article 36 TFEU. For the same reasons, the measure is also considered to violate the abovementioned Electricity Directive and the Electricity Regulation,” the European Commission said, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

Now, Romania has two months to reply and address the shortcomings identified by the European governing body. Without a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.

