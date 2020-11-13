Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:29
Business

EC investigates Romania’s acquisition of US armored vehicles

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has initiated a new pilot procedure against Romania targeting the acquisition of 227 "Piranha V" 8x8 armored vehicles worth EUR 868 million from the US company General Dynamics, News.ro reported.

Romania's Defense Ministry contracted the transporters directly from the US company in October 2017, by way of derogation from Article 346 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

This article provides that "any member state may take such measures as it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests and relating to arms production or trade, ammunition, and war material."

In 2018, the supplier had to deliver 36 transporters, of which six were to be produced and assembled at the Bucharest Mechanical Plant. Still, the vehicles were delivered only in June 2020, and none were made in Romania. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gdels.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:29
Business

EC investigates Romania’s acquisition of US armored vehicles

13 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has initiated a new pilot procedure against Romania targeting the acquisition of 227 "Piranha V" 8x8 armored vehicles worth EUR 868 million from the US company General Dynamics, News.ro reported.

Romania's Defense Ministry contracted the transporters directly from the US company in October 2017, by way of derogation from Article 346 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

This article provides that "any member state may take such measures as it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests and relating to arms production or trade, ammunition, and war material."

In 2018, the supplier had to deliver 36 transporters, of which six were to be produced and assembled at the Bucharest Mechanical Plant. Still, the vehicles were delivered only in June 2020, and none were made in Romania. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gdels.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania