EC investigates Romania’s acquisition of US armored vehicles

The European Commission (EC) has initiated a new pilot procedure against Romania targeting the acquisition of 227 "Piranha V" 8x8 armored vehicles worth EUR 868 million from the US company General Dynamics, News.ro reported.

Romania's Defense Ministry contracted the transporters directly from the US company in October 2017, by way of derogation from Article 346 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

This article provides that "any member state may take such measures as it considers necessary for the protection of its essential security interests and relating to arms production or trade, ammunition, and war material."

In 2018, the supplier had to deliver 36 transporters, of which six were to be produced and assembled at the Bucharest Mechanical Plant. Still, the vehicles were delivered only in June 2020, and none were made in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gdels.com)