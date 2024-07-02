Agriculture

EC further cuts grain crop forecast for Romania

02 July 2024

The European Commission (EC) cut the projections for most cereals in its June grain crop forecast for Romania. However, this year's crops are still expected to be above those obtained last year. 

Thus, the wheat crop forecast was revised downward by 5% to 9.8 million tonnes for a yield of 4.41 tonnes per ha, Economica.net reported. Romanian farmers cultivated 2,239,000 ha of wheat this year, the fourth largest area in the EU. 

In 2023, according to official statistics, Romania produced 9.6 million tonnes of wheat from 2,208,000 ha, while in 2022, the production was 8.6 million tonnes from 2,169,000 ha. In contrast, more than 10 million tonnes of wheat were harvested in 2017-2019 and 2021.

In barley, production could reach 2 million tonnes, compared to 2.3 million tonnes as estimated in May, for a cultivated area estimated by the European Commission at 502,000 ha.

As for corn (grains), the production of the year could be, according to EC's June estimates, 10.5 million tonnes harvested from an area of ​​2,327,000 ha – compared to 10.9 million tonnes as estimated in May.

A year ago, the country's corn production was 8.5 million tonnes from 2,373,000 ha.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

