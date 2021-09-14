Sources: EC will endorse Romania's Resilience Plan by September 24

The European Commission will endorse Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources familiar with the matter from within the ministry of investments and European projects.

The only delays may occur if the Romanian politicians will consider that they have something to add or modify, according to the sources. The plan will then be adopted by the European Council.

After this procedure, the first tranche of EUR 1.82 bln would arrive in Romania. Romania would receive a total of EUR 29 bln (including nearly EUR 16 bln soft loans and nearly EUR 14 bln grants) to reform important areas.

European Commission President von der Leyen's visit to Bucharest is expected on September 24. Such visits take place in all EU countries on the occasion of the adoption of the national Resilience plans.

(Photo: Paul Grecaud/ Dreamstime)

