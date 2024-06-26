EC revises downward crop forecast for Romania

The European Commission revised the forecast for the winter crops’ yields in Romania downward, while summer crops are expected to be impacted in the southern parts of the country, according to Economica.net.

The latest forecast of the European Commission indicates a decrease in yields per hectare compared to May for most crops due to the fact that important regions in the southeast of the country suffered from a lack of precipitation. The yield outlook for winter crops has been revised downward, and the situation is also problematic for summer crops in the south.

By crop type, analysts have revised the wheat yield (total) down 5% to 4.41 tons per hectare, which means a minus 3% compared to 2023. Compared to the average of the last five years, production averages will be 5% higher.

According to the latest forecast, farmers who bet on corn could have much weaker results than expected in May, with analysts revising the average yield down 8% to 4.55 tons per hectare to reach a possible decrease in production by 3% compared to last year and by 7% compared to the average of the last five years.

(Photo source: Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)