Energy

EBRD considers EUR 68 mln loan to three solar power plants developed by Israeli Nofar in southern Romania

08 August 2025

Nofar of Israel, which already operates the largest photovoltaic park in Romania, may receive a loan of EUR 68 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for three large photovoltaic parks that it is developing in the south of the country. The EBRD’s project is in the exploratory stage.

The total capacity of the three solar parks is 515 MW.

The project comprises three distinct sites and is estimated to generate approximately 676 GWh of electricity annually. Part of the EBRD loan is expected to be approved under the EBRD’s InvestEU Facility for a Sustainable Transition, a bank statement said.

The three companies are controlled by Nofar Energy, and each is developing a photovoltaic project. 

The Corbii Mari project has an installed capacity of 256 MW and is scheduled to become operational in 2026. The Iepurești II project is an extension of the 169 MW Iepurești 1 project (estimated connection to the grid this year) to 400 MW in total, and the Slobozia project has 73 MW and is expected to be operational in 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

