EBRD gives AFI Europe EUR 120 mln loan for green regional expansion

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a regional loan of up to EUR 120 million to AFI Europe to support the developer’s expansion across Serbia, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic, the institution announced.

The financing will enable the company to grow its portfolio of sustainable residential and commercial real estate assets in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), according to Economica.

As part of the agreement, AFI Europe has committed to ensuring that all buildings financed through the loan will attain high-level sustainability certifications. The company will also implement a corporate climate governance action plan, aligning with the forthcoming EU directive on corporate sustainability reporting, in partnership with the EBRD.

Vlaho Kojakovic, Head of Real Estate at the EBRD, said the investment aligns with the bank’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2025–29, which focuses on accelerating the green transition, enhancing resilience in human capital, and addressing housing shortages. “This financing underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable development, preparing businesses for evolving regulatory frameworks, and promoting high environmental standards in the real estate sector,” he stated.

The EBRD-backed expansion will also facilitate the growth of AFI’s private rental sector (PRS) initiatives. AFI has already launched PRS projects in Poland and the Czech Republic introduced the model in Serbia and now plans to extend it to Romania. Kojakovic noted that expanding the PRS portfolio will help address the regional housing deficit while reinforcing AFI’s role as a market leader in this segment.

Anat Dafna, Chief Financial Officer of AFI Group, welcomed the collaboration, stating: “AFI is pleased to start a new partnership with the EBRD, which will allow the Group to advance its strategy and continue to expand its portfolio in the region. This new financing improves the Group’s liquidity position and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability.”

AFI Europe, headquartered in the Netherlands and wholly owned by Israeli-listed AFI Properties Ltd, focuses on developing, owning, and operating income-generating commercial real estate, with a core emphasis on office buildings and residential properties for rent, alongside select retail and shopping center projects.

(Photo: Alekleks/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com