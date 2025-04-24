Business

Romanian investor opens large autoclaved concrete factory under EUR 40 mln investment

24 April 2025

DVI Production, a Romanian company controlled by local entrepreneurs, so far specialising in the manufacture of masonry elements, has opened the largest autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks production capacity in Europe in Iernut (Mureș County) following an investment of EUR 40 million including a EUR 10 million grant, according to Economica.net.

The factory will be able to produce 2,000 cubic meters of AAC blocks per day, under the Fortem brand, and will have 100 employees.

"With the launch of the new factory in Iernut, we aim to be leaders in the regional market and to offer personalized solutions that support the success of each project. The production capacity will be 2,000 cubic meters of AAC per day, which represents the largest capacity in Europe," said Viorel Iacob, CEO of DVI Production.

The new unit allows the production of a wide range of densities and sizes of autoclaved aerated concrete and aims to access foreign markets. 

In addition to the AAC block portfolio, the factory has the necessary infrastructure to produce AAC panels in the near future.

Established in 2017, the 100% Romanian-owned DVI Production company, owner of the Fortem brand, also has a fully automated factory for linear masonry elements.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasipat/Dreamstime.com)

