Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% year-on-year

In yet another remarkable annual performance, Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9% year-over-year increase that surpasses the previous record of 17.15 million in 2023, according to data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai’s record-breaking tourism growth reflects the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, embodied in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to consolidate the city’s status as a global hub for business and leisure and one of the world’s best cities to visit, live and work in.

"This achievement is the result of visionary leadership and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. We are committed to maintaining this exceptional growth momentum. Through strategic innovation, infrastructure development, talent acquisition, and market diversification, we will continue to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness, attract more international visitors, and enhance tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth," His Highness said.

Showcasing a must-visit destination

DET continued to work closely with partners across the public and private sectors to develop and enhance Dubai’s diverse offerings, ensuring the city delivered world-class infrastructure, exceptional service at all touchpoints, and experiences catering to all budgets and preferences.

This was complemented by a highly successful diversified market strategy in more than 60 countries. As a well-connected global destination strategically located at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai continued to attract visitors from across the globe. From a regional perspective, North East & South East Asia combined delivered the highest rate of growth of 24%, followed by Africa (+20%) and CIS & Eastern Europe (+16%). Visitors from Western Europe also grew significantly, up 14%, while maintaining its position as the number one source region for international visitors to Dubai.

New openings spur hotel sector performance

As a core element of the destination experience, hotels contributed significantly to the city’s performance, with the steady growth in inventory balancing the respective demands of both guests and hospitality stakeholders. Spurred by a series of high-profile new openings – Dubai’s hotel inventory at the end of December 2024 comprised 154,016 total available rooms across 832 establishments, compared to 150,291 rooms at 821 establishments in 2023.

Performance on key hotel metrics remained strong in 2024, with average occupancy for the hotel sector growing to 78.2%, up from 77.4% in 2023, and occupied room nights rising to a high of 43.03 million, representing 3% growth compared to 41.70 million in 2023. Reflecting the hospitality sector’s commitment to cater to all budgets and preferences, the Average Daily Rate (ADR) of AED 538 only rose marginally against the ADR of AED 536 in 2023, and according to STR Data, Dubai provided guests with more attractive average rates than global peers including Paris, New York, London and Singapore. Meanwhile, the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of AED 421 in 2024 was a 2% increase on the AED 415 the previous year.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai’s remarkable tourism performance in 2024 reflects the sustained commitment and strategic efforts of our extensive network of partners and stakeholders, and the guidance of our city’s visionary leadership. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously innovating to exceed expectations, whether for tourists visiting for the first time, or for loyal repeat guests and residents exploring the city and enjoying its lifestyle offerings.”

Global accolades

The impressive performance of Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors in 2024 was recognised globally with a host of accolades and awards. At the 31st annual World Travel Awards, announced in November 2024, Dubai was crowned the world’s leading shopping destination and the world’s leading exhibition destination. Mina Rashid was named the world’s leading cruise port, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the world’s leading airport. DXB also marked a decade at the top of ​​Airports Council International’s (ACI) list of the world’s busiest international airports (for traffic in 2023), following this up by welcoming a total of 92.3 million guests in 2024.

Supporting the visionary strategy of the D33 Agenda, Dubai’s reputation as a secure and accessible destination was consistently recognised across multiple global indices. Dubai was among the top five safest cities in the world with a safety index of 83.7, according to findings revealed by Numbeo’s mid-2024 Safety Index by City rankings, while on the 2024 Executive Nomad Index by property consultancy Savills, Dubai retained its position as the top destination for long-term remote workers. For the fifth year in succession, Dubai secured the number 1 position globally for city cleanliness, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

What’s next for Dubai’s tourism sector?

Work has started on the new AED 128 billion passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which will be the largest in the world when fully operational and will ultimately enable the airport to handle a passenger capacity of 260 million annually. Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and supporting initiatives to transform Dubai into a ‘20-Minute City’, Dubai Metro’s Blue Line extension will stretch 30 kilometres, connect 14 stations and serve an expected population of about one million people.

Dubai will also continue to leverage innovation and new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to create personalised and immersive experiences for new and repeat visitors. The Visit Dubai mobile app uses AI to offer tailored recommendations, while virtual tours allow tourists to explore attractions before their trip. AI is also being used for biometric hotel check-ins and automated immigration processes at DXB, enhancing the overall travel experience.

