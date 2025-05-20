60 MW PV park developed by Ukraine's DTEK comes online

One of the companies controlled by Ukrainian conglomerate DTEK in Romania is set to receive the commercial operation license for a 60 MW park already connected to the grid in January, with most of the energy going to OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), Economica.net reported.

Glodeni Solar is owned by DRI, a subsidiary of the DTEK group, controlled by Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, who develops renewable energy projects in the EU.

Once granted a commercial operating license, the company gains the right to sell the electricity it produces.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)