Energy

60 MW PV park developed by Ukraine's DTEK comes online

20 May 2025

One of the companies controlled by Ukrainian conglomerate DTEK in Romania is set to receive the commercial operation license for a 60 MW park already connected to the grid in January, with most of the energy going to OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), Economica.net reported.

Glodeni Solar is owned by DRI, a subsidiary of the DTEK group, controlled by Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, who develops renewable energy projects in the EU. 

Once granted a commercial operating license, the company gains the right to sell the electricity it produces.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

