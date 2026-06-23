Kebab chain Dristor Kebap aims to raise EUR 1 million on SeedBlink

Dristor Kebap Group, the largest kebab chain in the country, has launched its investment campaign on the SeedBlink platform, with a target of EUR 1 million euros, which may be expanded to EUR 2 million.

This represents the first phase of a broader capital-raising program of up to EUR 5 million aimed at expanding the restaurant network, developing the digital infrastructure, automating operations, and increasing production capacity.

Those interested can participate a minimum investment of EUR 2,500 euros

A total of EUR 500,000 has already been committed by investors before the public offering.

Besides the campaign conducted through SeedBlink, the company is in talks with various categories of investors, including investment funds and institutional investors interested in participating in the next stage of the Dristor Kebap Group’s development, it said.

The company currently operates 12 wholly-owned restaurants and aims to expand to 25 locations by 2030. The strategy includes the development of complementary formats, such as drive-thrus and locations dedicated to online orders, as well as the expansion of production and logistics capabilities. In the long term, the goal is to triple the company’s valuation by exceeding the EUR 50 million revenue threshold and preparing to enter the capital market, the group said.

“In recent years, we have consistently invested in infrastructure, technology, and people to build a company capable of growing on a national scale. Today, we have a proven business model, a mature team, and a platform that can support the next stage of our development. Opening the company to investors is a natural step in Dristor Kebap’s evolution and an opportunity to accelerate the plans we’ve laid out for the coming years,” Fatih Pakcan, founder and CEO of the Dristor Kebap Group, said.

“We’re not just building restaurants. We’re building the infrastructure that allows us to operate efficiently at scale. Investments in production, technology, and digitalization are just as important as investments in new locations, because they generate the competitive advantages that can sustain long-term growth,” Pakcan added.

“Dristor Kebap is the first Romanian fast-food brand to invite its customers to become shareholders. We want to offer people who join us now the opportunity to triple their investment by 2030. The listing on SeedBlink is the first step in a plan that we hope will culminate in a public stock market listing,” Eric Bartha, corporate development advisor, explained.

“In 25 years, Dristor Kebap has become one of the best-known brands in the local hospitality industry, and today it is opening up to external investors for the first time. We’re talking about a profitable business with EUR 17 million in revenue, not an early-stage tech investment. More and more investors are asking us for these types of opportunities, which diversify their portfolios with a different risk profile. And we want SeedBlink to eventually become the financing infrastructure for companies like this as well,” Andrei Dudoiu, CEO & co-founder of SeedBlink, added.

Launched in 1999 by the Pakcan family and developed from the ground up through the reinvestment of profits and the personal capital of founder Fatih Pakcan, the brand has evolved from its first neighborhood restaurants into a company with 12 company-owned locations and over 300 employees.

(Photos: the company)

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