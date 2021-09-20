Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:36
Politics

MEP: Romania's Resilience Plan is "informally approved"

20 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will receive EUR 3.8 bln as pre-financing under the Resilience Plan (PNRR), MEP Dragoş Pîslaru (USR-PLUS) announced. Informally, Romania's PNRR is currently already approved, he said.

He also noted that this massive capital injection must be used judiciously and efficiently for the approved investments and reforms.

Pîslaru, who also serves as co-rapporteur and member of the implementation monitoring group, said that Romania's PNRR is "useful and good," but "it reflects the [Liberal] Government" - that is, it does not show ambition because "the importance of the reforms was not understood and desired by all the partners from the government."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bucharest to sign the PNRR on September 27, according to an announcement made on September 17 by Dana Spinanţ, deputy spokeswoman for the Commission.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:36
Politics

MEP: Romania's Resilience Plan is "informally approved"

20 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will receive EUR 3.8 bln as pre-financing under the Resilience Plan (PNRR), MEP Dragoş Pîslaru (USR-PLUS) announced. Informally, Romania's PNRR is currently already approved, he said.

He also noted that this massive capital injection must be used judiciously and efficiently for the approved investments and reforms.

Pîslaru, who also serves as co-rapporteur and member of the implementation monitoring group, said that Romania's PNRR is "useful and good," but "it reflects the [Liberal] Government" - that is, it does not show ambition because "the importance of the reforms was not understood and desired by all the partners from the government."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bucharest to sign the PNRR on September 27, according to an announcement made on September 17 by Dana Spinanţ, deputy spokeswoman for the Commission.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1