MEP: Romania's Resilience Plan is "informally approved"

Romania will receive EUR 3.8 bln as pre-financing under the Resilience Plan (PNRR), MEP Dragoş Pîslaru (USR-PLUS) announced. Informally, Romania's PNRR is currently already approved, he said.

He also noted that this massive capital injection must be used judiciously and efficiently for the approved investments and reforms.

Pîslaru, who also serves as co-rapporteur and member of the implementation monitoring group, said that Romania's PNRR is "useful and good," but "it reflects the [Liberal] Government" - that is, it does not show ambition because "the importance of the reforms was not understood and desired by all the partners from the government."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bucharest to sign the PNRR on September 27, according to an announcement made on September 17 by Dana Spinanţ, deputy spokeswoman for the Commission.

