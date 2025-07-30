Events

Romania events: Dracula Film Festival opens call for entries

30 July 2025

Dracula Film Festival, the event dedicated to horror and fantasy film, has opened the call for entries in its four competition sections.

The festival runs four competition: Dracula Trophy, an international feature film competition; Little Dracula, an international short film competition; Vladutz, a Romanian short film competition; and Dracula Digital, a competition dedicated to young amateur filmmakers, for short films made with a mobile phone.

Horror, sci-fi, thriller, supernatural, black comedy, animation, experimental, or cult films, produced between 2023 and 2025, and which have not been previously screened in Romania, can be submitted.

For the first three sections, entries can be made on the platform FilmFreeway.

The selection of feature films is made by journalist Ioan Big, while the selection of short films is made by film critic Cristian Mărculescu. The movie will be judged by an international jury made up of film industry professionals.

“For this year’s edition, we aim for a selection of powerful films that will challenge, impress, and spark the imagination, both through the official competitions and through special events outside of them,” says Ioan Big, the festival director.

Dracula Film Festival has been included in the Top 90 Best Genre Film Festivals on Earth, created by the Dread Central platform with the support of over 30 international industry experts.

This year’s edition of the festival takes place between October 29 and November 2 in Brașov.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

