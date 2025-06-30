Western Romania: Ophthalmology hospital opens in Alba Iulia after EUR 6 million investment

Private eye care network Dr. Holhoș has opened an ophthalmology hospital in Alba Iulia following a EUR 6 million investment.

The hospital, which the company says is the largest of its kind in Transylvania, has four operating rooms and 23 beds. When fully operational, it will offer the full range of eye surgeries.

The hospital is currently going through the process of securing authorization for corneal transplant surgeries.

“The initial idea for a private hospital came from the need to perform eye surgeries requiring hospitalization, such as corneal transplants. Another reason was that, although we had reached a high level of expertise in handling complex cases, we lacked the infrastructure, the particular facilities only a hospital can offer. Later, as the project developed, we decided to build a broader facility housing multiple medical specialties,” dr. Teodor Holhoș, the founder of the clinic network, explained.

In time, 21 other medical specialties will be added to the offer of the hospital, namely Pediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Urology, Vascular Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Microsurgery, Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine, Neurosurgery, ENT, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Diabetes/Metabolic Diseases/Nutrition, Allergology, Pulmonology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Dermatology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Psychology and Psychiatry, and Pediatric Psychiatry, the company said.

The Alba Iulia hospital is the largest investment made so far within the Dr. Holhoș network. With six clinics in Alba Iulia, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Turda, Mediaș, and Târgu Mureș, and 14 eye care practices located in towns across Transylvania, Dr. Holhoș Clinics posted an annual turnover of over EUR 11 million. Total investments in the business to date exceed EUR 16 million. The Alba Iulia hospital was built entirely with private funds, the company said.

(Photo: the company)

