Double Tree by Hilton hotel opens in western Romania city

A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opened in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania after local five-star City Plaza rebranded as DoubleTree by Hilton Cluj – City Plaza.

The hotel, which is managed by Transylvania Trek, is the first unit opened under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand in the city, and the second Hilton branded one after the Hampton by Hilton Cluj-Napoca.

The hotel is owned by entrepreneur Laurenţiu Russo, who is also the owner of the IT company SoftVision, Ziarul Financiar reported. It has 85 rooms and apartments spread on five levels. In 2015, the hotel had a turnover of RON 11 million (some EUR 2.5 million).

The hotel has three conference halls that can accommodate up to 410 guests, two restaurants, namely Marco Polo and Ken Sai, the Syndicate bar, and the Salute Per Aqua Spa.

“The hotel is the first of this kind that opened in our beautiful city, which attracts numerous tourists every year. From those who wish to explore the city to those who would like to organize conferences in our versatile spaces, we adapt to the requests of every traveler,” said Andreea Bălaj, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Cluj – City Plaza.

Last year, Hilton opened a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Sighisoara. The group operates in Romania the five-star hotel Athenee Palace Hilton in Bucharest, Hilton Sibiu, Hampton by Hilton Cluj-Napoca, Doubletree by Hilton Oradea, and Doubletree by Hilton Bucharest.

The group also said it would open another unit in Bucharest’s Old Town, under the Hilton Garden Inn brand, in 2017.

