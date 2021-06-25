Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Politics

Donald Tusk receives Romania's highest distinction

25 June 2021
Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, was awarded the highest distinction of the Romanian state - the Order of the Star of Romania with the rank of Grand Cross - for “his exceptional contribution in support of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” the Romanian Presidency announced.

“Donald Tusk is a longtime friend of Romania and a true European,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the awarding ceremony.

The Romanian president also said that Tusk “has played an important role in further consolidating the European Union, in making it matter globally, in ensuring that all our nations come together.”

“This deep attachment to the European cause has inspired the lines of action of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union two years ago. Throughout the mandate, President Tusk has had a significant supportive approach to the actions carried out by our Presidency to the Council of the EU and contributed to its success, an important one not only for Romania and the Romanian people but also for the common objective of consolidation the European project, as a whole,” Iohannis added.

The Romanian head of state also noted that Donald Tusk had a close relationship with Romania also during the period 2007-2014 when he was serving as Prime Minister of Poland.

“It is my distinct pleasure to confer this national order to Donald Tusk not only as an active supporter of the European project but also as a friend and partner of Romania and the Romanian people. When facing a challenge, one looks for bearings, one looks for certitudes and for more ways forward that make us stronger. This is what defines us as the European Union and has allowed us to emerge reinforced from every crisis. As the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk was able to give us this sense of confidence. For all these reasons, I thank you, dear Donald, and I am happy to confer to you the Order of the Star of Romania with the rank of Grand Cross,” Klaus Iohannis said at the end of his speech.

In his turn, Donald Tusk shared a post on Twitter in which he thanked the Romanian president for this distinction.

“Deeply moved to receive the Order of the Star of Romania - Grand Cross. Thanks to President Iohannis & dear Romanian friends, I feel more motivated to continue serving the Polish-Romanian friendship, our common Europe & ideals we share: freedom, solidarity & simple human decency,” reads the message.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

