sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:04
Culture
Video

Documentary about Romania’s 1989 Revolution launches online

08 December 2020
1989. The Diary of a Revolution, a documentary directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu, will launch online on December 16, the Bucharest National Theater (TNB) announced.

It is a TNB production drawing on Vidu’s documentary theater performance Romania Journal. 1989, which premiered at TNB this July.

The project combines elements of film, theater, television, and video-mapping. It includes interviews about the secret police Securitate, the trial of the Ceauşeşcu couple, among others, alongside comments from actors Ion Caramitru, Oana Pellea, Daniel Badale, and Florentina Ţilea.

The documentary premiers online on December 16, at 20:00, on TNB’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. On December 19, it will air on Digi 24 television station.

(Photo: screen capture from teaser video)

[email protected]

Normal
