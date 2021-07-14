Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 08:39
Business

Prosecutors investigate possible frauds of Italy’s Salini Impregilo related to RO motorway contract

14 July 2021
The Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) reportedly investigates RON 48 mln (EUR 10 mln) worth of allegedly fictitious expenditures reported by Italian construction company Salini Impregilo related to the works on a segment of Orastie-Sibiu motorway inaugurated in 2014, ahead of the presidential elections.

DNA is handling the case after the anti-fraud department of the tax authority ANAF has reportedly kept idle the case for two years and eventually failed to spot any wrongdoing.

According to information collected in an investigation carried out by local daily Turnul Sfatului, DNA verifies whether the Italians have paid to a local firm (Total NSA) higher amounts of construction materials than they used to build the highway infrastructure.

The high amount of deliveries and the timing of deliveries indicate possible frauds, the daily concludes.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
