Prosecutors investigate possible frauds of Italy’s Salini Impregilo related to RO motorway contract

The Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) reportedly investigates RON 48 mln (EUR 10 mln) worth of allegedly fictitious expenditures reported by Italian construction company Salini Impregilo related to the works on a segment of Orastie-Sibiu motorway inaugurated in 2014, ahead of the presidential elections.

DNA is handling the case after the anti-fraud department of the tax authority ANAF has reportedly kept idle the case for two years and eventually failed to spot any wrongdoing.

According to information collected in an investigation carried out by local daily Turnul Sfatului, DNA verifies whether the Italians have paid to a local firm (Total NSA) higher amounts of construction materials than they used to build the highway infrastructure.

The high amount of deliveries and the timing of deliveries indicate possible frauds, the daily concludes.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)